2 . Living/ dining/ kitchen

Double doors make a suitably grand entrance into the open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, which has a substantial footprint, bathed in a flood of natural light from dual-aspect windows to the south and west. It allows the owners to set a designated lounge area and a place for dining, with ample room leftover for additional furnishings. White decoration and a muted engineered oak wood floor create that pristine look that every new buyer desires. In short, this incredible space is the epitome of modern living. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC