Currently available for offers over £625,000, 113a Main Street is a truly stunning five-bedroom four-bathroom detached house which offers contemporary living at its very finest, complete with an exceptional open-plan reception area, generous private parking, and a large rear garden.
This exclusive five-bedroom detached house is an impressive one-of-a-kind family home that forms part of a former C-listed primary school: a prominent landmark in Winchburgh village built from the late-19th century to 1907.
Converted to exceptionally high standards, this home has all the benefits of traditional architecture, alongside all-new fixtures and fittings. It provides luxurious accommodation and a wealth of space, with unrivalled storage.
And for true walk-in condition, it has four brand-new bathrooms, a brand-new kitchen, new glazing, new heating, new flooring, and fresh decoration.
This truly stunning five-bedroom four-bathroom detached house which offers contemporary living at its very finest, complete with an exceptional open-plan reception area, generous private parking, and a large rear garden, forms part of a former C-listed primary school.
Double doors make a suitably grand entrance into the open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, which has a substantial footprint, bathed in a flood of natural light from dual-aspect windows to the south and west. It allows the owners to set a designated lounge area and a place for dining, with ample room leftover for additional furnishings. White decoration and a muted engineered oak wood floor create that pristine look that every new buyer desires. In short, this incredible space is the epitome of modern living.
Set beside a trio of oversized windows, the statement kitchen is brightly illuminated and designed to provide the ultimate cooking experience. It features a generous central island, which is fitted with a breakfast bar, and it has a wealth of ultra-modern cabinets providing all the storage you could need. Solid wood and quartz work surfaces offer ample workspace, whilst all-new integrated appliances finish the suave and stylish aesthetic.
The expansive rear garden offers an abundance of space for families and excellent privacy. It is fully enclosed and with a suntrap aspect - perfect for summer entertaining. It also features a central lawn, enveloped by neat patio areas, which is ideal for families. To the front, there is a monoblock driveway and a detached garage, ensuring off-street parking for at least three cars.
