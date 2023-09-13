4 . Modern living

The property has been designed to be very energy-efficient to reduce running costs to a minimum. The property has an LPG heating system but to reduce reliance on this system, the wood-burning stove provides a cost-effective alternative to gas in the winter months. To complement this, the house has been fitted with a high-quality air filter and heat recovery system that removes heat from stale air from your house and replaces it with warm filtered fresh air. Mechanical ventilation heat recovery (MVHR). The house is also triple-glazed and has south-facing array of solar panels which could be further extended. Photo: McEwan Fraser