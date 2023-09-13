This five-bedroom detached modern home in Linlithgow, ideal for commuting into Edinburgh, is currently available at offers over £600,000.
The property at 2 The Sidings, enjoys a half-acre plot in a private development set on a 4.6-acre site that includes two acres of woodland. The property represents the epitome of modern living with lots of natural light and flexible living space that can be adapted to suit individual tastes and needs.
1. Living room
The centrepiece of the house is a magnificent open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area that boasts a vaulted ceiling and cathedral-style windows that flood the house with natural light. The main living space features a modern wood-burning boiler stove which creates a beautiful natural focal point and significantly reduces your dependence on gas by providing cost-effective heating and hot water in the winter months if you choose to use it. There is ample space for different furniture arrangements which will give a new owner endless flexibility to create their ideal entertaining space. Photo: McEwan Fraser
2. 2 The Sidings, Linlithgow
This is a magnificent property and viewing is essential to fully appreciate both the unique position of the property and the quality on offer within. Photo: McEwan Fraser
3. Kitchen
The stylish kitchen includes a generous range of base and wall-mounted units which are supported by a central island. The units are topped by wooden worksurfaces and provide a huge amount of prep and storage space for the aspiring chef. There are a range of integrated appliances including two ovens, an induction hob, dishwasher and full height fridge as well as a separate full height freezer. Photo: McEwan Fraser
4. Modern living
The property has been designed to be very energy-efficient to reduce running costs to a minimum. The property has an LPG heating system but to reduce reliance on this system, the wood-burning stove provides a cost-effective alternative to gas in the winter months. To complement this, the house has been fitted with a high-quality air filter and heat recovery system that removes heat from stale air from your house and replaces it with warm filtered fresh air. Mechanical ventilation heat recovery (MVHR). The house is also triple-glazed and has south-facing array of solar panels which could be further extended. Photo: McEwan Fraser