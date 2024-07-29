West Lothian for sale: Former Woodend Colliery set to go up for auction at £10,000 for the 47-acres site
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former colliery was a mine that opened around 1870 and closed down in the late 1960s. Located in West Lothian, the 47-acres site is situated less than a quarter of a mile from the Armadale-Caldercruix Road, two miles west of Blackridge, and slightly east of Bedlormie Woods.
The site is primarily made up of grass verges and vegetation with vehicular roads/tracks running throughout. A settlement lagoon can be found on the westerly boundary associated with working secondary minerals.
The site received planning permission 20 years ago with conditions for the rehabilitation of the former colliery site, involving the excavation and processing of tip materials, grading and re-profiling works, and the importation of materials for restoration purposes.
Interested parties can register online ahead of the Shepherd Chartered Surveyors action on August 15 at 2.30pm, by visiting https://www.shepherd.co.uk/commercial-auctions/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.