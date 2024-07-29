Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Woodend Colliery in Armadale is set to go under the hammer in a live-streamed auction on August 15, with a guide price of £10,000.

The former colliery was a mine that opened around 1870 and closed down in the late 1960s. Located in West Lothian, the 47-acres site is situated less than a quarter of a mile from the Armadale-Caldercruix Road, two miles west of Blackridge, and slightly east of Bedlormie Woods.

The former Woodend Colliery site in West Lothian is set to go up for auction in August. | Submitted

The site is primarily made up of grass verges and vegetation with vehicular roads/tracks running throughout. A settlement lagoon can be found on the westerly boundary associated with working secondary minerals.

The site received planning permission 20 years ago with conditions for the rehabilitation of the former colliery site, involving the excavation and processing of tip materials, grading and re-profiling works, and the importation of materials for restoration purposes.