This impressive family home at 14 Pitcaple Gardens is situated in the exclusive development of a private, secluded and highly desirable village of Bellsquarry, this executive detached villa.

Enjoying a prime position within Pitcaple Gardens, originally constructed by Bryant Homes, this impressive property benefits from its tranquil setting adjacent to Bellsquarry Birchwood. The area is renowned for its beautiful mature woodland, picturesque scenery, and abundant wildlife, making it a particularly sought-after location for families and professionals alike.

At the heart of the home lies the stunning kitchen-dining room, thoughtfully designed with contemporary cabinetry, stylish wooden worktops, and a central island.

The luxurious principal bedroom suite is an outstanding feature of the home, comprising a spacious bedroom, an extensive walk-in dressing room with custom-built wardrobes and a well-appointed en-suite bathroom.

Externally, the rear garden is landscaped and private, offering a lawn area and large patio ideal for outdoor entertaining, barbecues, and family gatherings, with mature borders and screening ensuring privacy.

