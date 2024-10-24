Available for offers over £900,000, 8 Castleview Lane in the Murieston area of Livingston is beautifully tucked away at the end of a peaceful, tree-lined lane.

This stunning home offers complete privacy and is surrounded by 1.25 acres of mature, beautifully landscaped gardens.

It's the kind of place where you feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle, yet just a couple of miles from Livingston's town centre, making it a perfect retreat that still benefits from excellent transport links and easy access to Edinburgh Airport.

Approaching the property, the sweeping driveway leads you past the striking architecture, inspired by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. The main entrance, framed by imposing double doors, sets the tone for what lies inside, spaces that are equally stylish, functional, and filled with natural light.

The garden has been meticulously designed, with seasonal planting that brings year-round interest, and the incredible summer house is the cherry on top for this incredible family home.

For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263, or book an appointment online.

1 . Lounge The lounge is a serene retreat, with full-length windows that open up to views of the lush garden. It's a room designed for peaceful relaxation, bathed in sunlight and offering a real sense of connection with nature. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Conservatory Just beyond, the garden room leads to a conservatory, creating a seamless blend between indoors and out. Step onto the south-facing deck and you'll find multiple seating areas, perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying a quiet moment surrounded by the beauty of the gardens. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Garden The garden has been meticulously designed, with seasonal planting that brings year-round interest. Whether it's enjoying a quiet coffee in one of the many outdoor seating areas, or exploring the possibilities of the greenhouse and stable outbuildings, there's always something to appreciate. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales