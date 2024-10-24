Available for offers over £900,000, 8 Castleview Lane in the Murieston area of Livingston is beautifully tucked away at the end of a peaceful, tree-lined lane.
This stunning home offers complete privacy and is surrounded by 1.25 acres of mature, beautifully landscaped gardens.
It's the kind of place where you feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle, yet just a couple of miles from Livingston's town centre, making it a perfect retreat that still benefits from excellent transport links and easy access to Edinburgh Airport.
Approaching the property, the sweeping driveway leads you past the striking architecture, inspired by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. The main entrance, framed by imposing double doors, sets the tone for what lies inside, spaces that are equally stylish, functional, and filled with natural light.
The garden has been meticulously designed, with seasonal planting that brings year-round interest, and the incredible summer house is the cherry on top for this incredible family home.
For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263, or book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.