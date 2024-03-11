West Lothian for sale: Stunning stone-built Victorian villa in Torphichen in need of some upgrading

Grand West Lothian home for sale

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 10th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 09:03 GMT

A rare opportunity to live in a stunning stone Victorian villa in Torphichen, which, with some upgrades, could become a wonderful forever family home, is available for offers over £290,000.

This stone-built detached Victorian Villa at The Old School House, 4 The Loan, although in need of upgrading, would make a fantastic family home, situated in a highly desirable locale within the beautiful town of Torphichen.

Rarely available to the market, this property comes with a single garage, a double driveway, gardens to the front and side, and spacious, flexible accommodation throughout. For viewings, call 01506 802428 or book an appointment online.

Externally, the property enjoys a fully enclosed garden. The front garden is mostly laid to lawn, with borders of mature shrubbery. The property also benefits from a garage and driveway. The back garden which is mainly laid in lawn and partially slabbed giving access to two out houses.

1. The Old School House, 4 The Loan, Torphichen

Externally, the property enjoys a fully enclosed garden. The front garden is mostly laid to lawn, with borders of mature shrubbery. The property also benefits from a garage and driveway. The back garden which is mainly laid in lawn and partially slabbed giving access to two out houses. Photo: Liddle & Anderson

Photo Sales
There are three good sized reception rooms on the ground floor, one with bay window, which are situated so as to lend themselves either to reception or bedrooms

2. Sitting room 1

There are three good sized reception rooms on the ground floor, one with bay window, which are situated so as to lend themselves either to reception or bedrooms Photo: Liddle & Anderson

Photo Sales
Another good-sized ground floor reception room in this grand Torphichen property.

3. Sitting room 2

Another good-sized ground floor reception room in this grand Torphichen property. Photo: Liddle & ANderson

Photo Sales
This room has plenty of space for family dinners or entertaining guests.

4. Dining room

This room has plenty of space for family dinners or entertaining guests. Photo: Liddle & Anderson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West LothianProperty