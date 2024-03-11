A rare opportunity to live in a stunning stone Victorian villa in Torphichen, which, with some upgrades, could become a wonderful forever family home, is available for offers over £290,000.

This stone-built detached Victorian Villa at The Old School House, 4 The Loan, although in need of upgrading, would make a fantastic family home, situated in a highly desirable locale within the beautiful town of Torphichen.

Rarely available to the market, this property comes with a single garage, a double driveway, gardens to the front and side, and spacious, flexible accommodation throughout. For viewings, call 01506 802428 or book an appointment online.

1 . The Old School House, 4 The Loan, Torphichen Externally, the property enjoys a fully enclosed garden. The front garden is mostly laid to lawn, with borders of mature shrubbery. The property also benefits from a garage and driveway. The back garden which is mainly laid in lawn and partially slabbed giving access to two out houses. Photo: Liddle & Anderson Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room 1 There are three good sized reception rooms on the ground floor, one with bay window, which are situated so as to lend themselves either to reception or bedrooms Photo: Liddle & Anderson Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room 2 Another good-sized ground floor reception room in this grand Torphichen property. Photo: Liddle & ANderson Photo Sales