Currently available for offers over £550,000, 6 Letham Holdings is close to Almondvale Shopping Centre and Retail Outlet with a variety of High Street shops, restaurants and a cinema. There are also excellent transport links to Edinburgh and Glasgow via road and rail.

The cottage has been extensively upgraded to a high standard by the present owners, with a tasteful annexe added, which comprises of a spacious living area with pitched roof, French doors and wood burner, kitchen area, and two bedrooms.

There are private expansive and established garden grounds surrounding the property with raised vegetable beds and decking areas. A large driveway to the front provides parking for six cars.

Viewing is essential to purchase this rarely available substantial, extended and upgraded detached cottage. Call Deans on 0131 253 2707 or book an appointment online.

