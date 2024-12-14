West Lothian for sale: Substantial extensively upgraded detached three-bedroom cottage in Livingston

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 04:41 BST

A substantial detached cottage in Livingston that's been extensively upgraded, offering an airy and spacious family home, is up for sale.

Currently available for offers over £550,000, 6 Letham Holdings is close to Almondvale Shopping Centre and Retail Outlet with a variety of High Street shops, restaurants and a cinema. There are also excellent transport links to Edinburgh and Glasgow via road and rail.

The cottage has been extensively upgraded to a high standard by the present owners, with a tasteful annexe added, which comprises of a spacious living area with pitched roof, French doors and wood burner, kitchen area, and two bedrooms.

There are private expansive and established garden grounds surrounding the property with raised vegetable beds and decking areas. A large driveway to the front provides parking for six cars.

Viewing is essential to purchase this rarely available substantial, extended and upgraded detached cottage. Call Deans on 0131 253 2707 or book an appointment online.

The three-bedroom cottage, which has been extensively upgraded to a high standard by the present owners, offers contemporary living. A large driveway to the front provides parking for six cars.

1. 6 Letham Holdings

The three-bedroom cottage, which has been extensively upgraded to a high standard by the present owners, offers contemporary living. A large driveway to the front provides parking for six cars. | Deans Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The stunning 40sqm sitting/dining room with under floor heating, dual aspect windows providing excellent natural light and bi-folding doors to the garden.

2. Living/ dining room

The stunning 40sqm sitting/dining room with under floor heating, dual aspect windows providing excellent natural light and bi-folding doors to the garden. | Deans Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property's lovely separate cosy sitting room, with dual aspect windows and a feature log stove.

3. Sitting room

The property's lovely separate cosy sitting room, with dual aspect windows and a feature log stove. | Deans Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
There are private expansive and established garden grounds surrounding the property with raised vegetable beds and decking areas.

4. Garden

There are private expansive and established garden grounds surrounding the property with raised vegetable beds and decking areas. | Deans Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West LothianProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice