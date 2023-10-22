News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian for sale: Unique one-bedroom house set over three storeys forming part of a stunning Broxburn B-listed building

West Lothian property full of character
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

This unique one-bedroom West Lothian house, set over three storeys and forming part of a stunning Broxburn B-listed building, is currently for sale at offers over £245,000.

The terraced house at 2 Kirkhill House comprises a turret entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, double bedroom, a family bathroom, a ground-floor toilet and an attic room. This desirable and characterful property combines period features with quality contemporary fittings, extensive south-facing garden grounds and delightful open countryside beyond.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2982

Highlights at this property include a quality kitchen with real-wood worktops and integrated appliances, stylish bathroom suites, and fuel-burning stoves for each room. Further features include flagstone flooring for the kitchen, oil-filled electric heating, secondary glazing, and skyline views of the Pentland Hills.

Highlights at this property include a quality kitchen with real-wood worktops and integrated appliances, stylish bathroom suites, and fuel-burning stoves for each room. Further features include flagstone flooring for the kitchen, oil-filled electric heating, secondary glazing, and skyline views of the Pentland Hills. Photo: Mov8

On the first floor, the triple windowed and tastefully finished living room offers a spacious room for lounge furniture, wood effect flooring, a traditional-style fireplace surround for the fuel-burning stove and a press with shelves.

On the first floor, the triple windowed and tastefully finished living room offers a spacious room for lounge furniture, wood effect flooring, a traditional-style fireplace surround for the fuel-burning stove and a press with shelves. Photo: Mov8

A welcoming turret entrance opens into a stylish kitchen and dining room, finished with light decor and flagstone flooring, whilst featuring exposed stonework for the fuel-burning stove. French patio doors offer access to the southerly-facing gardens and a window seat enjoying plentiful natural light and overlooking onto the delightful setting. Modern fitted units include real-wood worktops, a tiled surround and a sink with drainer; with appliances including an integrated eye-level double oven, an induction hob and a fridge/freezer.

A welcoming turret entrance opens into a stylish kitchen and dining room, finished with light decor and flagstone flooring, whilst featuring exposed stonework for the fuel-burning stove. French patio doors offer access to the southerly-facing gardens and a window seat enjoying plentiful natural light and overlooking onto the delightful setting. Modern fitted units include real-wood worktops, a tiled surround and a sink with drainer; with appliances including an integrated eye-level double oven, an induction hob and a fridge/freezer. Photo: Mov8

Externally, the property benefits from a private garden area set to the side, with stores for wood, a shed and a firepit. Whilst, the shared gardens offer good privacy, including a large lawn and established shrubbery; with a residential parking area set to the side of the main building.

Externally, the property benefits from a private garden area set to the side, with stores for wood, a shed and a firepit. Whilst, the shared gardens offer good privacy, including a large lawn and established shrubbery; with a residential parking area set to the side of the main building. Photo: Mov8

