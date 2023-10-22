3 . Kitchen

A welcoming turret entrance opens into a stylish kitchen and dining room, finished with light decor and flagstone flooring, whilst featuring exposed stonework for the fuel-burning stove. French patio doors offer access to the southerly-facing gardens and a window seat enjoying plentiful natural light and overlooking onto the delightful setting. Modern fitted units include real-wood worktops, a tiled surround and a sink with drainer; with appliances including an integrated eye-level double oven, an induction hob and a fridge/freezer. Photo: Mov8