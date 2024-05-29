Why Edinburgh is becoming an increasingly popular location for homebuyers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, is renowned the world over for its storied history, rich culture, and stunning architecture, to name just a few of the city’s many delights.

Given the allure of Auld Reekie – as it is affectionately known by its residents – it’s hardly surprising that Edinburgh receives more than four million visitors every year, injecting roughly £1.2 billion into the local economy.

However, it’s no longer only tourists who are flocking to the city in their droves. Indeed, data from Compare My Move shows that Edinburgh has retained the top spot as the most desirable place in Scotland for people from the rest of the UK to move to. Indeed, 31.3% of all people relocating to Scotland in 2023 moved to Edinburgh, with the city experiencing a 27.4% increase in the number of moves from 2022.

The city’s appeal

So why exactly are so many people choosing to move to Edinburgh?

While there are many reasons, perhaps one of the most significant is the quality of life that the city offers. Indeed, as already mentioned, it is a place that’s bursting with history and culture, playing host to both the Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe, two of the world’s largest arts festivals.

Besides its cultural offerings, the city comes out on top in a survey of work-life balance and local happiness conducted by Totaljobs, and is one of the highest performers in terms of both healthcare accessibility and air quality, earning an overall score of 8.2.

Meanwhile, the University of Edinburgh is currently ranked among the world’s top 50 universities, and the city is considered to a very safe one for students, as well as its wider population, with a comparatively low crime rate. All of this exemplifies the high quality of living that people can enjoy by making a move to the Scottish capital.

Edinburgh is also marked by its access to affordable housing, with the average property price currently sitting at approximately £337,000, compared to London’s average of £553,000.

On top of this, newhomesforsale.co.uk data shows that the typical first-time buyer [FTB] budget has climbed by almost 20% in Edinburgh over the last 12 months alone, reaching £295,445. This makes sense given the highly competitive salaries on offer to workers in Edinburgh.

For example, it was reported in September 2022 that pay packets for tech jobs in the city had experienced a double digital percentage increase since the previous year, with workers in this sector earning an average of £80,000 per annum. This increased spending power is enabling far more people – particularly those working in booming industries like technology – to get onto the property ladder by purchasing a higher value home in this desirable location.

Edinburgh’s the place to be

While it’s undeniable that the housing market is proving especially challenging for FTBs at present – with mortgage rates remaining stubbornly high and an absence of meaningful Government support – it’s clear that Edinburgh is becoming an ever more affordable and appealing destination for prospective purchasers.

With so much going on in the city and the local economy thriving, people are eager to get in on the action, establishing roots in a place offering a high quality of living and affordable housing, and which they can be proud to call home as a result.

So, what are you waiting for – check out for yourself why Edinburgh could be the homebuying destination that you’ve been looking for!