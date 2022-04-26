Campbell Road, Longniddry.

With lovely architecture and superbly presented, this 1960s architect-designed modern house has a definite 'wow' factor

Located in a quiet spot in Longniddry, a few miles to the east of Edinburgh, this stunning house was designed by noted architect, David James Leslie, and arranged to maximise the interplay of space and light, bringing contemporary living to the fore.

By Gordon Holmes
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:53 pm

Set over one level, this stylish property boasts four double bedrooms, an open-plan living and dining room, and a modern kitchen, as well as a five-piece bathroom, WC, and a utility room.

It is completed to exceptional standards throughout, and has the added benefit of extensive private parking and a detached double garage to the front, and an expansive, south-facing rear garden with a neat patio area for alfresco dining, and a vast lawn framed by mature trees.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £530,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Campbell Road, Longniddry

Front of property.

Photo: Gilson Gray

2. Campbell Road, Longniddry

Entrance hall.

Photo: Gilson Gray

3. Campbell Road, Longniddry

Open plan living room and dining area.

Photo: Gilson Gray

4. Campbell Road, Longniddry

The living room enjoys beautiful garden views and an abundance of natural light from a wall of full-height glazing, as well as a cosy wall mounted fire and built-in storage.

Photo: Gilson Gray

