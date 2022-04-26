With lovely architecture and superbly presented, this 1960s architect-designed modern house has a definite 'wow' factor

Set over one level, this stylish property boasts four double bedrooms, an open-plan living and dining room, and a modern kitchen, as well as a five-piece bathroom, WC, and a utility room.

It is completed to exceptional standards throughout, and has the added benefit of extensive private parking and a detached double garage to the front, and an expansive, south-facing rear garden with a neat patio area for alfresco dining, and a vast lawn framed by mature trees.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £530,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Campbell Road, Longniddry Front of property.

2. Campbell Road, Longniddry Entrance hall.

3. Campbell Road, Longniddry Open plan living room and dining area.

4. Campbell Road, Longniddry The living room enjoys beautiful garden views and an abundance of natural light from a wall of full-height glazing, as well as a cosy wall mounted fire and built-in storage.