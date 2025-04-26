You won't believe how big this incredible Midlothian five-bedroom detached house is

Situated off Whitehill Road, just outside Dalkeith, 4 Lawfield Steading enjoys the most southerly plot in Lawfield Steading, a bespoke hilltop development that enjoys panoramic views over Midlothian from the Lammermuirs to the Pentland Hills.

The property sits on a quarter-acre plot with gardens that wrap around the southern and western sides of the property. Built with local stone, Thermowood cladding and Rationelle windows and doors, this contemporary home is extremely well-insulated and cost-effective to run.

There is an extensive array of solar panels with a quarterly stipend and an air-source heat pump to further reduce reliance on fossil fuels and keep running costs as low as possible.

Externally, the property has a driveway with space for several vehicles and access to a large integral garage which can also be accessed from the house.

This is a remarkable home and viewing is essential to fully appreciate everything it has to offer to a family. For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

4 Lawfield Steading The property sits on a quarter-acre plot with gardens that wrap around the southern and western sides of the property. Externally, the property has a driveway with space for several vehicles and access to a large integral garage which can also be accessed from the house.

Living room The accommodation is focused on a stunning dual-aspect kitchen and living room that boasts huge levels of natural light and stunning views towards the Pentlands. A contemporary log burner creates a natural focal point for the seating area.

Kitchen To the other end of the room, you find a high-spec Leicht kitchen by Kitchens International which is fitted with high-quality Siemens appliances.

Garden The gardens wrap around the house and have been well-developed to include a large ornamental lawn, patio space for entertaining, and a vegetable patch.