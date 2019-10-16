This is how Edinburgh could get the Greggs Festive Bake early
Greggs lovers in Edinburgh could have the opportunity this year to buy the baker's Festive Bake up to a full week before the rest of the country.
Spotted by the company as one of the 20 cities which has proven their love of the Festive Bake over the years, they have given locals the chance to vote for the bake to arrive in their local Greggs a week before it goes on sale nationwide.
A week of voting will result in the top five locations being granted early access to the Christmas product, up to a week before its national launch next month.
Fans can also nominate themselves to represent Edinburgh and transport an Olympic-style Festive Bake torch to signify the start of Christmas in each shop and will also be awarded with an exclusive Greggs gift card.
Voting is now open in the top 20 best-selling Festive Bake towns and cities across the UK at www.christmasstartshere.co.uk