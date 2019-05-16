How taking a picture of your food will get you 50% off at Frankie and Benny’s

Finally, taking pictures of food is paying off

Do you know someone who can’t help but post a photo of their food to social media?

Well now they’ll be able to knock 50 per cent off their Frankie and Benny’s main meal.

For a limited time, the Italian-American restaurant is celebrating its new menu by giving customers the chance to slash their bill in half.

What’s the offer?

Customers will receive a 50 per cent discount to use straight away if they simply post a picture of their meal to Instagram.

You need to use the hashtag #FrankieAndBennys, but that’s it.

Food Instagram, also known as #Foodstagram, is thriving, with 52.8 million posts under the hashtag on the social media platform.

That isn’t even taking into account the other foodie hashtags, like #food (which has 338 million posts) and #foodporn (which has 197 million posts).

It seems that people just can’t get enough of looking at food online.

Elise Ash, Frankie and Benny’s brand director, said: “Foodstagraming is taking over! Everyone likes to take a picture of their food when it comes out, no matter how hungry they are – now you can save some money as a bonus!”

The deal will be offered to customers until the end of May.

New menu

Frankie and Benny’s said the public felt their older menus were too childish and have opted to give the menu a refresh.

Targeting an older audience, the chain has introduced 26 more adult-focused dishes, including an additional seven vegan options.

This means there’s a total of 22 vegan dishes to choose from on the menu.

Ash said: “Following the great success of our extensive vegan range launched in January, we are now looking to focus in on the dishes that our guests have really loved, creating further ways for them to enjoy every aspect of our food.”