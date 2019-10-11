This is how you could own your own brewery after Leith business put up for sale

Aspiring brewers in the Capital are in luck as a the opportunity to purchase a brewery in a small business hotspot has arisen.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Friday, 11th October 2019, 11:45 am
Aspiring brewers could own their own microbrewery

A craft microbrewery in Leith is up for sale and is inviting offers from potential buyers to become its new owner.

The property is situated in Jane Street Industrial Estate just off of Leith Walk and is currently home to Liquid Brewery.

As well as beer, the brewery can also produce cider.

The premises is currently being sold through business selling agents, Bruce & Co.

