“People come back to us because they know us,” said Liane Philips when asked why her hardware store has been such a success in the Marchmont area of Edinburgh.

“They’ve known me since I was eight years old. They’ve known my daughter Kayleigh since she was a bump.”

The Marchmont Hardware store has existed for more than 80 years, with Liane’s involvement beginning nearly 40 years ago, making it the oldest and one of only two independent hardware stores left in the city.

A year ago, it added a further offering to the shop with the addition of Hill Lord & Co pet shop, they were founded in 1890 and will mark 135 years in business next year.

“Brian just came in one day and went ‘do you want a pet shop?’ It totally made sense. He wanted to make sure his customers were looked after even though he was retiring,” said Liane. Over the course of three days Liane and daughter Kayleigh, who also works in the shop, incorporated the pet shop into their hardware store.

The pair are continuing what is becoming a family tradition at the Warrender Park Road store. The shop was bought by Stewart Munro in October 1986, who invited Jo Nolan, Liane’s mother, to work at the store.

The pair had first met while they worked together at D.R. Banks, and immediately became firm friends.

“We used to see him, so we always kept in touch. When he was looking to buy here he said to my mum ‘do you want some part time work to fit in with the wee one?’ said Liane. “They were the best of friends, almost like soulmates.”

Soon Liane became a fixture around the store alongside Stewart and Jo.

“That’s where my connection started, with my mum and Stewart,” she said. “I didn’t intend to be here but my mum passed away when I was 19. I couldn’t afford to go back to uni and I decided I’d take a year out, I’ll wait and see and deal with the grief.

“Stewart said to me ‘you’re already doing your part-time work anyway, so why don’t you come here until you see what you’re going to do?’ Stewart was my rock. He got me through losing my mum.”

When Stewart passed away six years ago, Liane took on the ownership of the shop and has seen it through tough times in recent years with the rise of online shopping and the way it has moulded consumer behaviours. She said: “The big places have a lot to answer for, it's not just the online part, it’s the way they do business.”

However, Liane said she believes that people’s attitudes are changing. Marchmont Hardware’s longevity lies in the relationships they have built over the years with a loyal customer base who have come to see Liane and Kayleigh as more than just a hardware shop.

“We’ve seen a lot of our customers grow and they’ve seen us grow. They know us on first name terms and they come to us because of that,” Liane said. “They come to us for all sorts. We’re not just the hardware and the pet shop. If they’re having a bad day some of them will just pop in to say hi.”

The shop has become a community touch point, especially for the older generation according to Liane.

“The hardware shop is a place for them to go, we’re finding that with the pets as well. A lot of them have become really firm friends over the years to the point where if they have a bad time in their lives we’re there for them as they have been for us,” she said.

It’s no wonder that the shop has lasted through thick and thin given Liane’s response when asked what advice she would give to someone opening a new business these days.

“Stick with it. Before Covid and since Covid we saw so many businesses come and go. They give it a year, two years max. It’s not working, so off they go. You’ve got to give yourself five years minimum, in my opinion.”

Despite his passing six years ago, Liane believes Stewart keeps a watchful eye over her and the shop.

“He’s still here, believe you me,” she said. And the plans they made together are still ongoing.

“It’s a bit emotional doing the shop front because that’s the first time since Stewart passed. We spoke about it a lot because we knew he was going to die. There’s a lot of it we’re still doing,” said Liane.

“Covid delayed some of what we were going to be doing and there’s things I’ve done where I don’t think he’s been very happy. I wonder what he’d think about the pet thing. I think he’d be pleased.”