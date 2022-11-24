I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is back again with Ant and Dec at the helm to mark the series’ 20th year on air. This series see’s the long-awaited return to Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the famous faces to have entered the jungle are 80s pop sensation Boy George and England rugby union star Mike Tindall, MBE. ITV also finally snapped up former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles after years of trying to sign him up and Jill Scott - who retired from professional football after England’s heroic Euro 2022 win - is also taking part in this year’s series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, controversial entry, Matt Hancock, has been picked to do six consecutive bushtucker trials. The disgraced former Health Secretary has caused division amongst the camp, with contestants such as Chris Moyles and Boy George suspicious of the politician.

In the latest episode, Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall took on the Deals on Wheels challenge in which they needed to solve an anagram. Despite completing the challenge, their campmates failed to provide the correct answer to the combined total of Adele’s albums, missing out on a delicious prize of chocolate chip cookies.

Who left I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last night?

Comedian and actor Babatunde Aleshe became the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the jungle. The 36-year-old left the ITV reality show after 19 days in the Australian jungle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his exit, Aleshe told co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I loved it in there but I needed my freedom… Living in it has been a whole different experience. Before when I used to watch this show I used to think to myself ‘Ah man, these guys are just playing, it’s all good in there’.

“And then you know spending two-and-a-bit weeks in there, it’s hardcore, it’s intense.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babatunde Aleshe became the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the jungle

Aleshe’s hero-arch was championed by viewers as he went from being the first celebrity to say “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” to successfully face his fear of toads in a later trial. Aleshe said: “I have been dreading each and every trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I am more scared of toads now than I was because you guys just sprang that on me. I don’t like the way they look. They look like they were birthed in the pit of hell, they’re demons.”

Who remains in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Moyles

When asked about how he intended to survive amongst the spiders and snakes, the former Radio 1 DJ replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for. My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Mike Tindall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall played for Bath and Gloucester during his career and was part of England’s 2003 World Cup winning team. He is also married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, making him the first member of the royal family to enter the jungle.

He said his Rugby friends will “stitch him up” and vote him into all the challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

when I am in the camp because I will be telling everyone they aren’t going to let us starve. I will be telling everyone to calm down.

Owen Warner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warner is known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoakes. The Leicester-born 23 year old has a phobia of Snakes and says he will come into the jungle with a positive but resilient attitude.

Before heading in, he said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food," says Owen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill-Scott

Scott is a former professional footballer who lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with the Lionesses earlier this year. She spent a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.

Matt Hancock, MP

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care caused controversy when he entered the jungle at the same time as comedian, Sean Walsh. Hancock has since been stripped of the Conservative party whip and is now an independent MP in the House of Commons.

Hancock was in charge of managing the NHS’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic until he was forced to resign in June 2021 when video footage of him having an affair with an aide emerged. At the time, the public were told not break social distancing rules with anyone outside their domestic double - Mr. Hancock’s aide was outside his domestic bubble and was subsequently forced to resign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seann Walsh

English comedian Seann Walsh is perhaps best known for what happened when he appeared on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. A photograph emerged of Walsh embracing professional dance partner Katya Jones, who was married to fellow professional, Neil Jones at the time. Walsh was also in a long-term relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries when the image appeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsh has been reluctant to speak about the incident with his fellow I’m A Celeb contestants, describing what happened as one of the worst periods of his life.

How to catch up on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Advertisement Hide Ad