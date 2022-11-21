I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is back again with Ant and Dec at the helm to mark the series’ 20th year on air. This series is extra special as this year’s celebs returned to Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the famous faces entering the jungle are 80s pop sensation Boy George and England Rugby Union star Mike Tindall MBE. ITV also finally snapped up former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles after years of trying to sign him and Jill Scott - who retired from professional football after England’s heroic Euro 2022 win - is also taking part in this year’s series.

So far, controversial entry, Matt Hancock, has been picked to do six consecutive bushtucker trials. The disgraced former Health Secretary has caused division amongst the camp, while it seems like he has won over comedian Seann Walsh, contestants includingMoyles and Boy George are still suspicious of the politician.

In the latest episode, the celebrities were offered the opportunity to win personal messages from their nearest and dearest. To win the prize, the campmates were split into three groups and tasked with balancing 10 blocks on a beam within 60 minutes. Scarlette Douglas, Jill Scott and Owen Warner completed the challenge in 14 minutes and returned to camp with all 10 letters.

Who left I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last night?

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas was named on Sunday night (November 20) as the second celebrity to leave the jungle, following a vote by the public. The 35-year-old A Place In The Sun host, was eliminated shortly after securing letters from home for her fellow campmates.

On being voted off the show, Douglas told hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m absolutely gutted, I’m not even going to lie about it. I know that some people wanted to leave and I was like ‘I’m not ready to go yet’. I wanted to stay for as long as possible because those people are amazing and the jungle is incredible.”

Douglas said: “I’m a team player and I loved getting stuck in and I wanted to make sure I did everything so in case it did get to the point where I was in the final three or four whatever, I at least knew what I was doing. And also it just lightens the load for other people.”

Who remains in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle?

Last week, newsreader and ‘Loose Women’ host Charlene White was the first to be voted off the show. A third contestant will leave the jungle on Monday November 21. Here’s who’s left in the running…

Chris Moyles

When asked about how he intended to survive amongst the spiders and snakes, the former Radio 1 DJ replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.

"Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for. My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Mike Tindall

Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall played for Bath and Gloucester during his career and was part of England’s 2003 World Cup winning team. He is also married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, making him the first member of the royal family to enter the jungle.

He said his Rugby friends will “stitch him up” and vote him into all the challenges.

Boy George

Boy George rose to fame in the 1980’s as lead singer of pop group Culture Club. When asked how he would cope in the jungle, he said: “My biggest fear is being scared and the trials are not something I am particularly excited about.

“I will just laugh. I know they won’t want to hurt me. But I don’t want to be bored either and I will try to get the stars for everyone. I think I will be the in-house dietician when I am in the camp because I will be telling everyone they aren’t going to let us starve. I will be telling everyone to calm down.

Owen Warner

Warner is known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoakes. The Leicester-born 23 year old has a phobia of Snakes and says he will come into the jungle with a positive but resilient attitude.

Before heading in, he said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food," says Owen.

Jill-Scott

Scott is a former professional footballer who lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with the Lionesses earlier this year. She spent a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.

Babatunde Aléshé

The British actor and comedian may be less of a class clown and more of a camp coward in this year’s series. Aleshe said that it took several attempts to get him on the show due to his fear of "absolutely everything".

Sue Cleaver

The 59-year-old Coronation Street actress joined the cast at Weatherfield 22 years ago and is now looking to face a new challenge. Despite being in the business of cameras and performance, Cleaver said her biggest challenge would be having her personal life broadcast to viewers.

She said: “I am a very private person and I am putting myself out there, which is what I am most nervous about. I do keep my life private and I am very happy with my home life.

"Viewers are going to see a different person to the person they think I am! I am very different. That can be worrying. They might decide they don’t like me as much as Eileen.”

