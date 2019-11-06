Innis & Gunn launch £3 million crowdfunder to build Edinburgh's 'biggest brewery'

The campaign, named BEER MONEY, aims to raise £3 million to construct the brewery and ‘enlarge their community.’

The craft brewers, who currently don’t have their own brewery, have been making a selection of beers since 2003 and their lager is the biggest craft beer in Scotland, in the UK they are the number two craft brewery by volume.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, the Founder and Master Brewer of craft beer firm Innis & Gunn.

A bottle of Innis & Gunn beer made headlines earlier this year after it was spotted in the Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame being drunk by King of the Norse Gods character, Thor.

While they already have three craft beer bars, the opening of the brewery will allow them to continue to grow.