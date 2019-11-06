Innis & Gunn launch £3 million crowdfunder to build Edinburgh's 'biggest brewery'
Independent Scottish brewer, Innis & Gunn, are calling upon beer lovers to invest in their crowdfunding campaign to construct Edinburgh’s ‘biggest brewery’.
The campaign, named BEER MONEY, aims to raise £3 million to construct the brewery and ‘enlarge their community.’
The craft brewers, who currently don’t have their own brewery, have been making a selection of beers since 2003 and their lager is the biggest craft beer in Scotland, in the UK they are the number two craft brewery by volume.
A bottle of Innis & Gunn beer made headlines earlier this year after it was spotted in the Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame being drunk by King of the Norse Gods character, Thor.
While they already have three craft beer bars, the opening of the brewery will allow them to continue to grow.
Those wishing to register to invest in the brewers can do so on their Seedrs page.