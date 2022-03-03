International Women's Day 2022: posters to inspire your girls

One of the International Women's Day posters from PlanBee (photo: PlanBee)

Inspirational messages for your daughters on International Women's Day

The world may seem like a broken place at the moment but much unites us - not least of which is International Women's Day on March 8.

This year, we are all invited to imagine a gender-equal world: a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated.

In this spirit, PlanBee has created a collection of inspirational and supportive posters for girls.

Becky Cranham, former school teacher and director at PlanBee, said: "To achieve a gender-equal world, we must encourage and empower girls and young women to achieve their potential and to allow nothing to stand in their way.

"So we decided to create some simple, but powerful posters for girls. Each poster contains a phrase to inspire, encourage or motivate young people, and challenge negative or unhelpful thoughts."

Becky has made these posters free to download for our readers.

Seeing these empowering messages every day could help to encourage the next generation to reach for the stars.

The hashtag for this year’s International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias.

The posters can be downloaded, free of charge, at:

