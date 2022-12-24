For three consecutive years ITV’s Good Morning Britain blessed our small screens on Christmas Day and this year is no different. Hosts Susanna, Ben, and Kate will be joined in the studio by a star studded line-up of celebs.

Joining the hosts will be other members of the GMB team including meteorologists Laura Tobin and Alex Beresford and presenter Andi Peters - who delivers a few Christmas cracker jokes.

Central to the show this year is the return of eight-year-old Amelia Anisovych from Ukraine. Amelia saw viral success earlier this year after she sang Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ from a bunker in Ukraine’s capital Kiev.

During the show, Amelia speaks about her time in America recording a classified and top secret song and how she looks forward to spending Christmas with her family.

Amelia then received messages via video from celebrities including Adam Lambert, Scarlett Douglas, Jill Scott, Jason Manford, Alesha Dixon and Tom Grennan.

Here’s everything you need to know about ITV Good Morning Britain Christmas Day special including the entire cast and how to watch.

Good Morning Britain Christmas Day special special entire cast & line-up

Aside from Susanna’s heartwarming chat with Amelia, the hosts are joined by Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall and Dame Mauren Lipman to look back on the year’s main events. Meanwhile, Larry Lamb and Rickie Haywood-Williams discuss taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Doc Martin’s Caroline Catz discusses the final episode of the long-running ITV show arriving on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Owen Warner joins the studio to reveal the 1 Million Minutes Award winner for the Cost Of Living Loneliness Award.

Later in the show, viewers are treated to performances from the West End Musical Choir and The Canterbury Cathedral’s Scholars. There will also be a special ballet performance of The Nutcracker, and Matt Goss and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will close the show with their latest single.

How to watch ITV This Morning Christmas Day Special