For the past three years ITV’s This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have delivered a Christmas Day special edition of the much-loved show. In this festive episode, the dynamic duo will be joined by a cast of celebs including Cliff Richard, Bradley Walsh and more.

Phillip and Holly will kick off the Christmas special by raising a glass with fellow hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. Holly announces to the viewers: “It’s the big day! It’s here… it’s so exciting! Whether you’re with friends or family or you’re on your own this year, we’ll be keeping you entertained with lots of festive fun and games!”

Other members of the This Morning team will also be making an appearance including Carol Vorderman and Rochelle Humes. While, the Muppett’s enter the studio to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Here’s everything you need to know about ITV This Morning’s Christmas Day special including the entire cast and how to watch.

ITV’s This Morning Christmas Day special entire cast & line-up

Straight off the bat, viewers are set to get treated to an outdoor performance from Wizzard singing their smash hit ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’. Bradley Walsh will then provide some light relief with some festive antics.

Festive icon Sir Cliff Richard will appear on the show to make his famous gravy in the This Morning kitchen. He shares his humble thoughts on his cooking: “I can cook scrambled eggs, fried egg, and a grilled cheese sandwich, but I can’t really cook - it’s just gravy.

“My sister said once that her children wouldn’t have her gravy so I said I’d freeze it for her so she could cook it for them.” Sir Cliff Richard will also sing his Christmas classic ‘Mistletoe and Wine’.

Elsewhere on the show, an inspirational nine-year-old Betsy Griffin provides a message of optimism and joy to the nation after another tough year. It’s bound to jerk a few tears.

Finally, illusive couple Kermit the frog and Miss Piggy share their thoughts on the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol whilst providing a fair few laughs in the studio.

How to watch ITV This Morning Christmas Day Special