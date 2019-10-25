Leith's Pitt Street Market is celebrating Scotland’s intercultural young people this weekend
The Pitt has showcased the best of German beer recently but now they’re shining a light on Scotland’s intercultural young people at a one-day festival held at their popular food and drink market this weekend.
On Saturday, foodies will have the opportunity to listen to the experiences of young people growing up in Scotland as part of Intercultural Youth Scotland’s (IYS) Youth in Colour Festival.
While enjoying the diverse range of street food on offer, guests will also be entertained with a range of musical and dance performances.
Khaleda Noon, founder of Intercultural Youth Scotland, said: “The performers are the people at the core of our organisation and the ones who are driving real, palpable change in their community. It is amazing to be able to give them a platform to demonstrate everything they have to offer.
As part of its work, the group is currently spearheading a campaign to challenge racism in schools, calling on councillors and officials to take direct action to address the prevalence of racism and prejudice throughout Edinburgh’s education system.
Lana Imad Abbas, IYS lead ambassador and board bember, added: “Scotland Youth in Colour is a great opportunity for us all to showcase our own individual talents in front of friends and family while also raising awareness of the group with people who want to come along and join us on the day.”
The group hopes to break down stereotypes to eliminate discrimination and racism in Scotland, providing intercultural young people with the opportunities they need to be the best they can be.
Scotland in Colour Youth Festival will be held at Edinburgh’s Pitt Street Market from 1pm until 8pm and there is a £2 entry fee to the market.
