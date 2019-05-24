Lidl launches new gins - including one made with coconut

British people are a nation of gin lovers and Lidl is determined to give us what we want

Earlier this year, Lidl claimed the title of Own Brand Gin Supermarket of the Year, presented by the Icons of Gin awards.

This unique coconut gin is just one of the House of Elrick gins on offer (Photo: Lidl)

It seems that they’re taking their new title very seriously, and are now offering a whole host of unique gins in time for the bank holiday.

Which gins are on offer?

These are just some of the selection of gins that that supermarket has on offer:

Shetland Reel Filska Gin

A citrusy gin with notes of grapefruit that’s been combined with flavours of cinnamon.

This fruity gin is available for £24.99

House of Elrick

Based in Aberdeenshire, this distillery has two gins for sale at Lidl, including their artisan gin with floral flavours, and their Old Tom Coconut gin.

The House of Elrick Old Tom Coconut gin is described as a fruity gin carried on sweetness from coconut - it’s suggested that you try mixing it with pineapple juice, ice and lemongrass.

Both of the House of Elrick gins are up for £24.99

Isle of Bute Small Batch Gorse Gin

A unique take on the classic spirit, flavoured with yellow gorse flower.

This small batch gin is available for £22.99

Strathearn Heather Rose Gin

Toes the line between sweet, floral and spicy. Top with prosecco and rose petals and you have a winner on your hands.

Available for £19.99