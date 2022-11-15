Location, Location, Location returns to Channel 4 with a new series where hosts Kirsty and Phil provide a helping hand to another cast of hopeful property enthusiasts. The show is back for its 38th series, 22 years after it aired on the box for the first time.

The reality show - hosted on Channel 4 - follows property experts Kirstie and Phil as they help the public find the home of their dreams. Over the years, the show has spawned many spin-offs including Relocation, Relocation; Vacation, Vacation, Vacation; Location Revisited; Kirstie and Phil’s Perfect Christmas, and more.

This time, the duo will have to navigate their way through a hostile housing climate in order to find the ideal home for their contestants. Since the Covid-19 endemic, house price and demand has soared with the average cost of a home in September 2022 sitting at £367,760 according to property website Rightmove .

An official summary of the first episode reads: “Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer go house-hunting on the Kent coast - Phil’s home turf. He is with Ellen, who is moving out from her parents’ in Hertfordshire and wants to live in the midst of Margate’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community.

“Meanwhile, Kirstie helps young parents Sophie and Matt, who need to get out of Sophie’s mum’s and find their own family home in Broadstairs”

How to watch Location, Location, Location series 38