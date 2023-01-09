As a new series of Love Island arrives on our TVs, many will be wondering just how much the winning couple will receive. A fresh batch of singletons will spend their time in the South African villa sunbathing in the pool, getting their graft on, and facing a number of luxuriously fun challenges.

With the first round of Love Island 2023 contestants officially confirmed, the next time we will see the good looking islanders is at the show’s launch. During the first episode, islanders will choose their desired romantic partner based on their preferred appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final episode, couples are typically asked if they want to split the prize so they both walk away with the money, or keep the winnings for themselves. However, as couples have consistently chosen love over money, last year’s winners Davide and Ekin-Su were not asked if they wanted to ‘split or steal’.

But it does beg the question, will ‘split or steal’ return for the Love Island 2023 final and how much could the winning couple walk away with. Here’s everything you need to know.

How much is the Love Island 2023 prize money?

ITV has confirmed that the prize pot for the winning couple will remain at £50,000. The sum has stayed the same since the show launched on ITV in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do the couples have to share out the prize on Love Island 2023?

So far there has been no news from ITV whether they will bring back the famous ‘steal or split’ segment for this year’s final. However, we will update this page when we hear any news.

Advertisement Hide Ad