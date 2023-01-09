Iain Stirling will lend his voice again to the winter edition of Love Island 2023. The iconic narrator has voiced the show since it relaunched on ITV in 2015.

After announcing the first batch of islanders to appear on this year’s winter instalment, ITV has put fans at ease and confirmed the return of the Edinburgh-born comedian. Fans of the hit reality TV show voiced their concerns that Stirling could follow his wife and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore after she quit the show in 2022.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed, some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

When does Love Island UK start 2023?