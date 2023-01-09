News you can trust since 1873
Love Island 2023: Iain Stirling confirmed to voice show after fans feared he’d quit with wife Laura Whitmore

Since it re-launched on ITV back in 2015, Iain Stirling has been the voice of drama, pies and ultimate p***taking.

By Will Millar
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Iain Stirling will lend his voice again to the winter edition of Love Island 2023. The iconic narrator has voiced the show since it relaunched on ITV in 2015.

After announcing the first batch of islanders to appear on this year’s winter instalment, ITV has put fans at ease and confirmed the return of the Edinburgh-born comedian. Fans of the hit reality TV show voiced their concerns that Stirling could follow his wife and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore after she quit the show in 2022.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed, some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

When does Love Island UK start 2023?

Love Island is set to make its triumphant and sun-baked return to the scorching South African villa on January 16, 2023. It will air on ITV2 at 9pm, as well as being made available on new streaming and on-demand service ITVX.

