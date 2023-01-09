Maya Jama has backed the return of brutal bombshell Theo Campbell who caused chaos in series three of Love Island. The new host highlighted his honesty and famous one liners as a reason to throw him back into the mix.

Love Island is set to make its triumphant and sun-baked return to the scorching South African villa next week. A new batch of islanders have been confirmed and they are set to start their journey to find love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to ITV about her new role as host of Winter Love Island 2023, Maya Jama was asked about which past islander she’d love to see return. She said: “Theo! I found him hilarious. That line about ‘leave with them’ - it was that.

“We were all feeling it and Theo actually said it. You need that honesty sometimes!!”

Theo Campbell, an athlete from Bath, made headlines in 2018 after his brief but dramatic appearance on the hit reality TV show. The 31-year-old sent the villa into mayhem when he started pursuing Tyla Carr as his romantic interest.

But he will always be remembered for one line on the show. When Tyla’s former partner Jonny selflessly gave up his spot on the show to let Tyla stay and find love, Theo said: "I think if Tyla really liked him she should go as well really."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The islanders were left shocked and fuming at his remarks with one islander even calling him a ‘b******’. Interest in the return of past bombshells sparked when former islander Adam Collard made a shocking trip to villa last year.

Maya Jama wants Theo Campbell to return on this year’s Love Island

Advertisement Hide Ad