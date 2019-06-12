Luxury cruise company offering marine research scholarship in Croatia - here's how to apply

Travel and nature enthusiasts are being offered the chance to travel around Croatia for free with a luxury cruise company, as part of a conservation scholarship.

Cruise company Unforgettable Croatia is offering one lucky applicant the chance to travel the country during the summer next year, assisting with marine research during their trip.

Applications for the scholarship opened on Saturday 8 June and will remain open for one month (Photo: Unforgettable Croatia)

An adventure-based trip

The conservation and exploration scholarship includes two weeks volunteering with the Blue World Institute in Losinj, followed by an adventure exploring the beautiful cities and islands of Croatia for an additional two weeks.

The volunteering programme will include hands-on work aboard the field research boats, collecting and analysing scientific data marine life populations and behaviours, including dolphins and sea turtles.

During the summer months, it is not uncommon to see as many as 50 dolphins per day.

One lucky applicant the chance to travel around Croatia next summer (Photo: Unforgettable Croatia)

Outside of volunteer hours, the successful candidate will have the chance to enjoy all that Losinj has to offer, with the likes of snorkelling, beaches and various outdoor sports at their disposal.

Travel rewards

After the conservation work is done, the travel portion of the scholarship begins, with an exclusive week-long tour of Croatia, with Rovnii, Opatija, Zadar and Split among the stops along the way.

The trip also includes wine tasting and truffle hunting in the Istria Peninsula, plus a private tour of the magnificent Plitvice Lakes National Park.

Private transfers and four star accommodation will be included throughout the trip.

From Split, the Croatia adventure continues aboard a luxury seven night island hopping cruise to Dubrovnik, with overnight stops in Hvar, Vis, Korcula, Mljet and Ston.

How to apply

Applications for the scholarship opened on Saturday 8 June and will remain open for one month.

You can apply for the opportunity by completing the online application form for yourself, or nominate friends and family to take part in the trip, with an explanation of why they deserve the scholarship.

A winning applicant will be chosen by Unforgettable Croatia, with the scholarship taking place in summer 2020.