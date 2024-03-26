Building society in Edinburgh open doors to help savvy savers make the most of new tax year
The branch, on Hanover Street, will be opening from 9am -12pm for existing members and new customers looking to open a new Individual Savings Account (ISA) for the new year. The team will be on hand to provide information on ISAs as well as opening new accounts. Existing customers will also be able to visit the branch to pay in and top up their existing ISAs.
Opening an ISA on the very the first day of a new tax year means savers accrue tax-free interest on their account from the very earliest point in time.
In recent years the first day of the tax year has seen demand for new Yorkshire Building Society accounts more than double. The mutual is opening all of its branches to meet customer demand and to give customers a choice of how to open an account - online, in-app or in person and so they can find out more about their options.
Chris Irwin director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society said: “We know the first day of a new tax year is an important one for our customers so by opening our branches on the Saturday we hope savers will be able to take advantage and make their annual tax-free subscription count from day one.
“Helping people to save is a key part of our purpose at Yorkshire Building Society, offering customers a choice of access is vitally important. Making the first day of the new tax year accessible for our customers in a way that best suits them, be that in one of our branches, online or via our app, supports our aim to continue to provide real help to our customers and members.”