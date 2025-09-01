Edinburgh event offers free money hacks to beat the cost-of-living crisis

With households across Scotland continuing to feel the pinch, an exclusive event at the National Library of Scotland promises to deliver free, practical advice to help people take control of their money.

On October 9, award-winning money coach and financial inclusion campaigner Tynah Matembe will be in conversation at The National Library of Scotland, sharing proven strategies to ease everyday financial pressure. From budgeting hacks and debt-busting tips to smarter saving habits and mindset shifts, attendees will walk away with tools they can put into action immediately.

Matembe, who has built a reputation for breaking down complex money topics into simple, empowering steps, will also address the psychology of money - unpacking the beliefs and behaviours that keep people stuck, and showing how to replace them with habits that build confidence and financial freedom.

“Right now, so many people feel like money is controlling them, not the other way around,” says Matembe. “But with the right knowledge, you can make small changes that create big results. This event is about giving people hope, clarity, and control.”

In addition to her talk, attendees will hear about inclusive financial resources through her pioneering platform MoneyMatix, and her Girl Money Geek’s programme, which helps women close the gender pay gap and claim financial independence.

The free event comes at a critical moment, offering cost-of-living survival strategies that range from everyday budgeting tweaks to long-term wealth-building principles.

The event marks the launch of Tynah’s new book, Conquer Your Financial Giants (publishing 1st October), a powerful blend of memoir and survival guide. In it, she traces her journey from arriving in Scotland as a first-generation migrant from Uganda and grappling with an unfamiliar financial system, to becoming a respected advocate for financial empowerment.

Interwoven with her personal story are clear, practical strategies that individuals and families can use to navigate today’s cost-of-living challenges. Copies of the book will be available to purchase at the event, and Tynah will be delighted to sign them.

Numbers are limited and FREE tickets will be allocated on a first-serve basis at: https://www.nls.uk/whats-on/financial-giants/