Angard Staffing, who recuit for the Royal Mail Group, are looking to employ short term employees to work in mail centres across the UK in the run-up to Christmas – including Edinburgh.

The mail sorting roles are described as being “physically demanding and can involve working unsociable hours depending on the demand” and it’s warned that applicants should be flexible when it comes to shift starting and finishing times.

The jobs include moving and sorting mail, segregating different types of mail, operating sorting machines, sorting letters and packets manually, shift work, safety awareness, and following standard processes and operating procedures

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Required skills include a clear criminal record check, a good understanding of the English language including spoken English, physically fitness, ideally previous warehouse experience, and the ability to lift mail sacks weighing up to 20kg.

You’ll also need to be at least 18 years of age and willing to work night shifts.

In return they are offering pay dependent of type of shift, namely: £11.40 per hour for Monday-Saturday 6am-10pm; £13.70 per hour for Monday-Saturday 10pm-6am; £13.70 per hour for Sundays from 6am-10pm; amd £17.50 per hour for Sundays/Mondays 10pm-6am.

If you’re interested you can apply here.

If you - or somebody you know - is looking to make some extra cash in the run up to Christmas then a job in a mail centre could be the perfect fit.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.