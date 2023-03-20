Pumpiing heat into Midlothian households

With gas prices rising, many are looking at alternative heating systems like heat pumps to lower their bills and environmental impact.

Home Energy Scotland and environmental charity Changeworks will be holding an information event on Heat Pumps at Dalkeith Arts centre on Wednesday 22 March 6.30pm-8pm.

Heat pumps in the hot seat – 5 things you need to know about Air Source Heat Pumps

With the current energy prices and higher cost of gas, alternative heating systems have been more popular than ever. Under the correct circumstances, they can lead to lower running costs while also reducing environmental impact.

Gordan Spowage from Home Energy Scotland gives householder advice on renewable technologies like heat pumps.

But is an air source heat pump just a load of hot air? Or is it the green solution to a

warmer, more comfortable home? Energy expert Gordon Spowage, Technical and Outreach Manager at Home Energy Scotland, answers your burning questions on this renewable technology.

1. What is an Air Source Heat Pump and how do they work?

An air source heat pump is a renewable type of central heating system. It does the same job as a boiler but uses electricity to draw heat from the outside air instead of burning oil or gas.The vast majority of heat pumps provide both low carbon space and water heating for your home.

Put simply, an air source heat pump takes warmth from the air outdoors, heats it up some more, and lets us use that heat indoors. Even if it dropped to -15°C outside, the heat pump is designed to be able to provide plenty of heat for your home.

2. What are the advantages of a heat pump?

The biggest advantage of heat pumps over gas or oil systems is that they emit very little carbon. Electricity is needed to power the heating system, but the amount is minimal compared to any fossil fuel-based heating options. . Since heating and hot water make up around 70% of our home energy usage, I see heat pumps as having a big part to play in Scotland’s net zero journey.

3. Will it save me money on my heating bill?

Heat pumps run on electricity, and they use this electricity incredibly efficiently.How much a heat pump could save you depends on what type of fuel you’re switching from (e.g gas, oil, electricity, wood) and what energy tariff you are on.

4. Is a heat pump right for my home?

The water an ASHP uses to heat your radiators isn’t quite as hot as the water from a gas or oil boiler. It’s still more than hot enough to get your home to a comfortable temperature. It will just take slightly longer to reach it. This is why it’s important to properly insulate your home before installing a heat pump.

5. How can I find funding and advice for a heat pump?

They typically cost between £7,000 and £13,000. But air source heat pump grants of £7,500 are available through Home Energy Scotland.