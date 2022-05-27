Roslin kids step up and do their bit for the Ukraine appeal

Orla Hutt (7), and her friend Flo (7), set up a table at the bottom of their garden path while mum Emma was working inside.

She said: “I had no idea what they were doing - I came out to check on them and realised that they had started drawing on our slate gravel with chalks and were selling the little pictures to raise money for the Red Cross Ukraine appeal. They were later joined by my son, Lucas (9), and some of his friends. They even made posters to advertise the fundraiser.

"They kept the stall open until 5pm, and opened it again for the next 3 days, from 10am-5pm.

Some of the children involved in the fundraiser for Ukraine

“This all took place over the bank holiday weekend and there were a lot of tourists visiting Roslin, so they had quite a bit of passing trade.

“They also sold some teddy bears and other sundries that had been donated by families in the village. There were eight children in total who got involved, and they all worked very hard, encouraging people to part with their cash!”

The total amount of money they raised over the three and a half days was a staggering £378.

Their school, Roslin Primary, is very proud of their achievement and are hoping to do a presentation of the money that they raised in the next week or so.