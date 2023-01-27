According to the Sunday Times, there are 10 billionaires at the head of the 2022 Scottish Rich List with a combined wealth of £23.054 billion. More than a quarter of this is in the hands of number one on the list.

Some faces from previous lists slipped from the top ten, including Monaco-based Jim McColl, head of Clyde Blowers, the East Kilbride engineering operation, now worth £996 million, down £4 million after a fall in the value of investments, who has lost his Rich List billionaire status.

Ranked 12 in Scotland, worth £850 million, was Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune since 2021.

According to the Sunday Times, there are 10 billionaires at the head of the 2022 Scottish Rich List. Pictured clockwise: Mohamed Al Fayed, JK Rowling and Anders Holch Povlsen.

Here are the richest people in Scotland, according to the Sunday Times:

1. Anders Holch Povlsen

Anders Holch Povlsen heads the 2022 Sunday Times Scottish Rich List with a personal fortune of £6.5 billion, up £500 million on 2021. He is now Scotland’s largest landowner with more than 220,000 acres. Holch Povlsen is owner of the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller and holds a stake of around 25% in the British online fashion retailer Asos.

2. Glenn Gordon and family

Glenn Gordon and family, who made their money in spirits with William Grant & Sons, are worth £3.395 billion, down £200 million from 2021.

3. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and John Shaw and family

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and John Shaw and family are worth £2.496 billion, having made their fortune in pharmaceuticals with their company, Biocon. This is down by £446 million.

4. Sir Ian Wood and family

Sir Ian Wood and family's estate has not changed in value since 2021, leaving them with £1.819 billion made from oil services and fishing.

5. Mohamed Al Fayed and family

Mohamed Al Fayed is an Egyptian-born businessman whose residence and chief business interests have been in the United Kingdom since the late 1960s. Fayed's business interests include ownership of Hôtel Ritz Paris and formerly Harrods department store and Fulham FC, earning him and his family a net worth of £1.699 billion, down by £1 million from 2021.

6. Mahdi al-Tajir

Bahraini-Emirati businessman Mahdi al-Tajir, owner of Highland Spring, is worth £1.687 billion, down by £2 million in 2022. He splits his time between his London home or at Keir House, his 18,000-acre Perthshire estate.

7. The Thomson family

Based in Dundee, the Thomson family heads up media company DC Thomson, with a net worth of £1.585 billion, up by £314 million from 2021.

8. Sandy and James Easdale

Brothers Sandy and James Easdale made their money in transport and property, with a combined net worth of £1.363 billion. They are a new entry to the Scottish Rich List.

9. Lady Philomena Clark and family

Lady Philomena Clark and family, owners of motor industry giant Arnold Clark, are worth £1.267 billion, up by £126 million.

10. Trond Mohn and Marit Mohn Westlake and family