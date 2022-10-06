Tesco says its ‘inflation-busting’ price lock will support customers in the run-up to Christmas

The supermarket said the “inflation-busting” move is intended to help customers make their money go further in the run-up to Christmas, with low prices to stay locked into the new year.

What product prices will be locked?

The price-lock will cover more than 1,000 products sold across larger Tesco stores that are included within the supermarket’s Low Everyday Prices campaign.

It will cover various cupboard staples, teatime favourites, household, health and beauty products, with the prices to stay the same until 3 January 2023. Customers should look for the Low Everyday Prices roundel in-store and online.

Some of the products covered by the price-lock include:

Tilda Pure Steamed Basmati Rice, 250g - £0.95

Ski Strawberry Mousse, 4x60g - £1.10

Mccain Home Chips, 2.25kg - £4.30

Oral-B Pro-Expert Professional Protection Toothpaste, 75ml - £1.99

Heinz Baked Beans Snap Pots, 4 X200g - £2.49

Nescafe Original 3-In-1, 6 Sachets 102g - £0.99

Johnson’s Baby Cotton Buds, 200 Pieces - £0.95

Robinsons Orange Squash, 1L - £1.75

The supermarket said the price-lock underlines its “unwavering commitment to great value” for customers, and goes hand-in-hand with its Aldi Price match, its Exclusively at Tesco brands and deals through Clubcard Prices, which together cover more than 8,000 products.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK chief executive, said: “We know times are tough for many customers right now, particularly as we head into the winter months.

“We hope this extended price-lock commitment gives our customers the certainty of knowing that over a thousand household favourites will stay at the same great price for months to come – helping them budget when they need it most.”

What else is Tesco doing?

Tesco said the price-lock is just one of the ways it is helping customers make their money go further during the festive season.

It comes in addition to the supermarket’s Clubcard Christmas Savers Scheme which offers customers a bonus voucher of up to £12 when they save their Clubcard Vouchers towards their big Christmas shop.

Additionally, Tesco’s Toy Sale, which launched this week, offers savings of up to 50% on kids’ favourites like Lego and Stickle Bricks, to help families spread the cost of Christmas.

As well as helping customers, Tesco staff are also set to benefit with a significant boost to hourly pay rates across UK stores.

From 13 November 2022, the basic hourly rate of pay in our stores will increase by a further 20p to £10.30 (or £10.98 in London). This means hourly rates at Tesco will have increased nearly 8% this year.

Tesco is also doubling its Colleague Clubcard discount to 20% during the key Christmas shopping period from 13 to 19 December.