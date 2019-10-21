Morrisons launches Halloween ‘roulette’ pizza with hidden ghost and Scotch Bonnet chillies

Only for the brave, the supermarket’s new pizza will spice up your Halloween and give it a fiery kick.

What’s the pizza?

It’s designed to be a twist on the classic Halloween ‘trick or treat’ tradition - a roulette style pizza that will offer you either a slice of “hellish fire or heavenly delight”.

Are you brave enough to take on this pizza? (Photo: Morrisons)

The pizza is 10 inches and has the heat of a ghost chilli hidden in random slices. The so-called ‘Devil’s’ slice is also hiding some sneaky Scotch Bonnet chillies, too, so it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

The “heavenly” slices will treat customers to other “cooler” ingredients, including jalapeno pepperoni, spicy chicken and cheese.

Shezad Mahmood, pizza buyer at Morrisons, said, “The aim is to give customers the ultimate trick or treat. The question is, will our customers be prepared to roll the dice and face heaven or hell in a slice?”

Where can I buy it and for how much?

The trick or treat pizza is available from Morrisons counters across the country. You can find your nearest Morrisons store using their online location checker here.

The pizza will cost £3, or two for £5 if you’re feeling particularly brave.

How do you measure heat?

The Scoville scale is designed to measure the spiciness of a pepper and other spicy foods.

The scale measures the amount of a specific chemical compound in spicy food called capsaicin, which produces the heat sensation in humans. The spice is ranked in something called scoville heat units (SHU).

For reference, Tabasco hot sauce ranks in at 2,000 SHU, Sriracha between 1,000 - 2,500 SHU and a jalapeno pepper has 3,500 to 8,000 SHU.

Scotch Bonnet chillies measure between 100,000 to 350,000 on the scale and the infamous ghost chilli measures over one million units on the scoville heat scale.

How to cool down after eating something spicy

While your first instinct may be to grab an ice cold glass of water to soothe your fiery taste buds, that’s actually one of the worst things you could do for yourself - all this will do is spread the heat around without doing anything to help.

The protein that’s found in milk is actually the best thing to help dampen the flames - a glass of milk, some cold yoghurt or ice cream will all help.