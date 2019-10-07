National Curry Week 2019: here's how to get a 25% discount at restaurants across the UK

Have your say

If you’re a fan of hot, spicy and richly flavoured cuisine, it’s the perfect week to indulge your cravings.

This week marks the 21st annual celebration of National Curry Week, encouraging diners to enjoy the nation's favourite dish at curry houses across the country.



National Curry Week celebrations

From Monday 7 to Sunday 13 October 2019, curry houses, restaurants and pubs around the UK will be offering diners a discount on their food as part of the week long celebration. Various food outlets will be getting involved in the event by providing 25 per cent off food bills across the seven days.

Diners simply need to visit their local participating food outlet and download a voucher to claim the discount.

How to claim the discount

An array of restaurants will be joining in the celebrations this week, giving diners plenty of choice to indulge and enjoy a cut-price curry.

To find your closest participating restaurant, visit the National Curry Week website and enter your postcode in the search bar.

Once you have selected your preferred eatery, download the promotional voucher to use during the week.