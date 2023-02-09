Italy has blessed the world with one of the most delicious dishes going, and the best part? You can get it anywhere in the world. To celebrate National Pizza Day, we’ve compiled the best pizza restaurants in Edinburgh based on Tripadvisor reviews.

No matter where in the world you are, you can always count on a restaurant selling pizza and fortunately, Edinburgh is up there with the best. The ease, variety and flavour of the dish has made it a staple in cultures across the globe. It even suits both fine dining and takeaway.

From Neopolitans to the Chicago deep dish, pizza’s come in all shapes and sizes and there’s no question as to why the world has created a national holiday to celebrate the dish. So whether you’re eating out or taking away, National Pizza Day is the perfect opportunity to grab a slice.

Here’s the five best pizza restaurants in Edinburgh based on Tripadvisor reviews.

The best pizza restaurants in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: @pizza

@pizza

Where: 188 High Street Royal Mile, Edinburgh EH1 1QS Scotland

Rating: 4.5/5

“Amazing pizza! Would definitely recommend... great service and very quick! ”

“This is the 5th time I’ve been here and it gets better every time”

“Great Pizza! Went here based on reviews and they didn’t disappoint! I designed my own Pizza and was very happy with the generous toppings and cheese (which most restaurants never add enough of!)”

“Amazing dinner. Have visited the other Edinburgh branch a few years ago so I knew @Pizza needed to be a stop on this visit too. Amazing pizza and the concept is really great.”

2: Pizza Posto

Where: 16 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh EH8 9DH Scotland

Rating: 4.5/5

“Visited with family, best pizza, friendly staff, very helpful! Thinking about coming back soon”

“Fabulous welcome and super friendly staff team as always. The food is heavenly and super value, huge portions for hungry travellers.”

“Fourth time I’ve been here, service is always great, food is spot on and the prices are reasonable, recommend.”

“Actually everything was unreal, amazing food, amazing service, and stylish atmosphere, highly recommended.”

3: Pomo Pizzeria

Where: 250 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT Scotland

Rating: 4.5/5

“One of the best pizzas I have ever tried in 7 years in the UK. Very high quality ingredients and great service. I definitely felt at home.”

“This Italian was more authentic than many, down to the free limoncello to finish. The food was really delicious and the frozen cocktail was very tasty. The service was excellent and very attentive.”

“Pizzas were delicious, and they did GF which was light and not stodgy like many can be. Highly recommend to families and couples.’’

“What an incredible pizza place! My husband and I enjoyed it sooo much! Drinks are great too. And not to forget to mention service. ”

4: Froth & Flame

Where: 192 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8EB Scotland

Rating: 4.5/5

“I would 100% recommend Froth & Flame- their pizzas are just as good as ones I’ve eaten in Italy. ”

“Food superb. Staff very attentive and helpful. Great time and excellent value for money. Will return again soon, and already planning what to have from the varied and exciting menu..”

“Froth and Flame is amazing. The staff could not do enough…one of us is a wheelchair user and we were shown to a table with plenty of room. Everyone was extremely welcoming.”

“Delicious pizzas, quick and friendly service and very good value for money.

We enjoyed our dinner here very much.”

5: Origano

Where: 236 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5EL Scotland

Rating: 4.5/5

“This is by far my favourite pizza in the UK. I have been here countless times and went back last week and as always the pizza was amazing and the staff were super friendly!! I also love the atmosphere in the restaurant. ”

“I’ve had all types of pizzas in many countries - thin crispy crust & thick doughy crust; with and without the tomato sauce base, with all kinds of toppings. I LOVE pizza - even mediocre pizza - but I never thought that I’d find the PERFECT pizza in Scotland.”

“This place is so good I would consider travelling the 50 miles from home to have a night here. The pizza is delicious. One of the best pizzas I have ever had.”

“Delicious starters and delicious pizza.. Very good service and a romantic atmosphere. Definitely worth visiting.”