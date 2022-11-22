Pizza is a dish of Italian origin and is up there with the world’s most popular foods - so no wonder it’s got a whole week dedicated to it. One of the best things about pizza is that it can be recreated and enjoyed beyond Italian borders and Edinburgh is home to some seriously delicious pizzeria’s.

Scotland’s Capital boasts plenty of splendid pizzerias, offering everything from authentic Italian pizzas to New York-style slices oozing with cheese. National Pizza Week 2022, which runs from November 21-27, is organised by the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association that represents the interests of all those businesses involved with the Italian food industry.

While many of us don’t need an excuse to eat pizza, you could have a fabulous chance of getting yourself a good deal by visiting one of these five mouth-watering restaurants during National Pizza Week.

The best Pizzerias in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar

“Just a great venue great location very welcoming team and food and drink to match.elcoming & bustling atmosphere & the best pizza I’ve ever had”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fantastic pizza. Wonderful staff team. Alcohol artists on the bar. Excellent tunes.”

“Delicious pizza and lively, humming vibe with attentive and quick service. Perfect combo for a great evening out.”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor.

2: Pizza Posto

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Real pizza made in Italian cookers.”

“never tasted a better pizza outside of Italy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By far the best pizza to get in Edinburgh.”

“The best place in town if you’d like the real taste of Italian cuisine!”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor.

3: Pomo Pizzeria

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Starters and mains were excellent, we loved the prawns and salmon p”

“Wow! What a place, it has everything, amazing food, very friendly staff and ambiance in abundance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the best pizzas of my life, it was perfect. The crust was very good !!!!”

“The food is excellent and the staff are friendly and attentive. Atmosphere is very welcoming.”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor .

4: Froth & Flame

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t have to travel to Italy! Best Italian pizza at your doorstep!”

“Undoubtedly the most amazing Neapolitan Pizza I ever had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fresh lovely and great place eat and drink.”

“We cannot praise this restaurant enough- the cocktails (porn star) were the best we have ever had and the pizzas were delicious.”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor.

5: Pizzeria 1926

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Food is delicious. I had the Vesuvio pizza, olives and doughnuts - all of which were delicious and well priced.”

“Great food and pleasant service. Relaxed atmosphere, with a student vibe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“like getting into a proper Neapolitan restaurant based in Italy.”

“Great Little Pizzeria.”