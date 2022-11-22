National Pizza Week 2022: 5 best places to get pizza in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor
Is it a sandwich or a pie? Either way it’s delicious - here’s the top five places to get pizza in Edinburgh ahead of National Pizza Week 2022.
Pizza is a dish of Italian origin and is up there with the world’s most popular foods - so no wonder it’s got a whole week dedicated to it. One of the best things about pizza is that it can be recreated and enjoyed beyond Italian borders and Edinburgh is home to some seriously delicious pizzeria’s.
Scotland’s Capital boasts plenty of splendid pizzerias, offering everything from authentic Italian pizzas to New York-style slices oozing with cheese. National Pizza Week 2022, which runs from November 21-27, is organised by the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association that represents the interests of all those businesses involved with the Italian food industry.
While many of us don’t need an excuse to eat pizza, you could have a fabulous chance of getting yourself a good deal by visiting one of these five mouth-watering restaurants during National Pizza Week.
The best Pizzerias in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews
1: Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar
- Where: 57/61 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QP Scotland
- Rating: 5/5
“Just a great venue great location very welcoming team and food and drink to match.elcoming & bustling atmosphere & the best pizza I’ve ever had”
“Fantastic pizza. Wonderful staff team. Alcohol artists on the bar. Excellent tunes.”
“Delicious pizza and lively, humming vibe with attentive and quick service. Perfect combo for a great evening out.”
2: Pizza Posto
- Where: 16 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh EH8 9DH Scotland
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Real pizza made in Italian cookers.”
“never tasted a better pizza outside of Italy.”
“By far the best pizza to get in Edinburgh.”
“The best place in town if you’d like the real taste of Italian cuisine!”
3: Pomo Pizzeria
- Where: 250 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT Scotland
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Starters and mains were excellent, we loved the prawns and salmon p”
“Wow! What a place, it has everything, amazing food, very friendly staff and ambiance in abundance.”
“One of the best pizzas of my life, it was perfect. The crust was very good !!!!”
“The food is excellent and the staff are friendly and attentive. Atmosphere is very welcoming.”
4: Froth & Flame
- Where: 192 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8EB Scotland
- Rating: 4.5/5
“You don’t have to travel to Italy! Best Italian pizza at your doorstep!”
“Undoubtedly the most amazing Neapolitan Pizza I ever had.”
“Fresh lovely and great place eat and drink.”
“We cannot praise this restaurant enough- the cocktails (porn star) were the best we have ever had and the pizzas were delicious.”
You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor.
5: Pizzeria 1926
- Where: 85 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2AA Scotland
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Food is delicious. I had the Vesuvio pizza, olives and doughnuts - all of which were delicious and well priced.”
“Great food and pleasant service. Relaxed atmosphere, with a student vibe.”
“like getting into a proper Neapolitan restaurant based in Italy.”
“Great Little Pizzeria.”