New cycling guidebook to inspire days out in Edinburgh

A new cycling guidebook has been released this summer full of safe routes for families to enjoy away from heavy traffic.

Sustrans, the UK’s leading walking, wheeling and cycling charity have partnered with national mapping service Ordnance Survey to launch Cycling Edinburgh: Family Adventures for Urban Explorers.

The guidebook is designed to help families plan fun and safe cycling trips along Edinburgh’s best family-friendly, and mostly traffic-free, routes.

The book contains ten tried-and-tested routes that are accessible and enjoyable for families of all ages. Inside you’ll find:

Clear, colourful maps with directions

Downloadable GPX files and links to OS maps

Public transport and bike hire information for individual rides

Points of interest including picnic spots, swimming pools, play areas and other family activities.

Game ideas and quiz questions for children

Path condition and barrier information for every route

Whether you’re planning a UK-based summer holiday or looking for a local day out, this beautifully illustrated guidebook will inspire your family to leave the car at home and explore the capital city on two wheels.

Issy Pritchard, Ecommerce Manager at Sustrans said, “The outdoors is a fantastic place to enjoy with loved ones, but we know that planning safe, child-friendly cycling trips can be tricky. We’ve created this guidebook to help parents create unforgettable days out, and we can’t wait to hear all about the adventures they inspire.”

Nick Giles OBE, Managing Director of Ordnance Survey Leisure said, “This fantastic new guidebook is devoted to families who want to explore Edinburgh safely on two wheels.

“The 10 routes mapped out clearly in the book will lead you to key landmarks, green spaces and water ways, but they also incorporate National Cycle Network routes that reveal lesser-known spots to discover.”

The guidebook is available now via the Sustrans Shop and OS Shop. To learn more or to buy a copy, visit shop.sustrans.org.uk or shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk