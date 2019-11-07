New independent wine shop and bar opens on Leith Walk

The new wine bar opens on Friday 8 November.

Meaning lively and energetic, the team at Spry hope to encapsulate the spirit of its name by only stocking organically made wines that are living products, free of the additives and preservatives usually found within many mass-produced wines.

On the shelves, wine connoisseurs will find small-batch, independently produced wines made by growers trusted to deliver quality rather than quantity.

All of the shop’s wines can be purchased to take away or enjoyed in the bar with a flat £10 corkage charge per bottle, and Spry will also serve a selection of wines by the glass and other drinks accompanied by light bites from its kitchen.

Spry will only stock organically made wines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Jackson, owner of Spry has a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry having worked behind the bar since the age of 18 in some of the city’s top eateries including Castle Terrace and more recently Timberyard.

On the opening of Spry Matt, said: “Spry has given me the chance to fully immerse myself in the industry that I love, and be able to share my passion with the rest of Edinburgh.

"I wanted to create a space that combines both a bottle shop and a relaxed environment where people could come to both learn and enjoy themselves.

“What matters the most to me is the taste, which is why I love wines that are made naturally. I find them much more complex and possessing an indescribable energy that I don’t find in conventional wines.

Light bites will be available.

"The human element is really what fascinates me about working with small-scale producers though, these are people that put time and dedication into creating things that they can be truly proud of, and that is something really important to me.

"To be able to share their stories with the customers at Spry is the thing I’m most excited for.”

What food will be served?

The plates on offer bring together fresh, seasonal produce and big bold flavours. Diners can look forward to personal touches such as an array of pickles and ferments, made by Matt and his partner Marzena.

Other dishes on offer include sardines with fermented tomato, vegan mushroom and walnut pâté, goose rillets with piccalilli and a selection of meats and cheeses from across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Where is it located?

Spry, is located at 1 Haddington Place and opens to the public this weekend (Friday 8 November) from 12pm.

As a celebration of opening, Spry is offering customers the chance to see the store and enjoy wines without a corkage charge, as an introductory offer.