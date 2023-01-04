National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for January, and a few Edinburgh residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Edinburgh this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to a massive £50,000.

Here in Edinburgh there are a total of two lucky individuals with two of them walking away with £50,000 each. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the January Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Edinburgh City Region January 2023

These are the winning Edinburgh bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in January this year.

£50,000

406FQ082764 (purchased Aug 2020) - £50,000

515CF399823 (purchased Oct 2022) - £50,000

£25,000

468WA358804 (purchased Aug 2021) - £25,000

414VJ890703 (purchased Sept 2020) - £25,000

£10,000

486YS295045 (purchased Jan 2022) - £10,000

209BJ369492 (purchased Jul 2013) - £10,000

275DN424921 (purchased Jul 2016) - £10,000

227ZE635470 (purchased Jul 2014) - £10,000

330JH645876 (purchased May 2018) - £10,000

£5,000

497WL313731 (purchased Apr 2022) - £5,000

350SK484196 (purchased Jan 2019) - £5,000

154BH839419 (purchased Mar 2009) - £5,000

445QD605445 (purchased Mar 2021) - £5,000

478GE324741 (purchased Nov 2021) - £5,000

173YY403201 (purchased Oct 2010) - £5,000

344TB218738 (purchased Nov 2018) - £5,000

350YK372480 (purchased Jan 2019) - £5,000

£1,000

366MR070376 (purchased Aug 2019) - £1,000

250ET159126 (purchased Jul 2015) - £1,000

399NR940974 (purchased Jun 2020) - £1,000

445LT739917 (purchased Mar 2021) - £1,000

485CY155610 (purchased Jan 2022) - £1,000

315JX535073 (purchased Nov 2017) - £1,000

17ST276277 (purchased Mar 1987) - £1,000

339LY066286 (purchased Sept 2018) - £1,000

515FG964573 (purchased Oct 2022) - £1,000

450JB428705 (purchased Apr 2021) - £1,000

286VY268170 (purchased Nov 2016) - £1,000

484XK123575 (purchased Jan 2022) - £1,000

485GR467868 (purchased Jan 2022) - £1,000

320DR632682 (purchased Jan 2018) - £1,000

311MH442594 (purchased Sept 2017) - £1,000

282ES236722 (purchased Sept 2016) - £1,000

398QH261925 (purchased Jun 2020) - £1,000

424SV032085 (purchased Nov 2020) - £1,000

438ED592349 (purchased Feb 2021) - £1,000

417CL495475 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000

429WJ590582 (purchased Dec 2020) - £1,000

185BQ390256 (purchased Sept 2011) - £1,000

473QP131269 (purchased Oct 2021) - £1,000

432WG612958 (purchased Jan 2021) - £1,000

514HZ891430 (purchased Sept 2022) - £1,000

338LZ884474 (purchased Aug 2018) - £1,000

323JH146657 (purchased Feb 2018) - £1,000

477ZC155805 (purchased Nov 2021) - £1,000

498EJ056662 (purchased Apr 2022) - £1,000

215NE047355 (purchased Dec 2013) - £1,000

40YX528823 (purchased Oct 2004) - £1,000

279EG249722 (purchased Aug 2016) - £1,000

444JY742420 (purchased Mar 2021) - £1,000

178ZD220559 (purchased Mar 2011) - £1,000

320WE794406 (purchased Jan 2018) - £1,000

232ZZ323661 (purchased Oct 2014) - £1,000

471JA780917 (purchased Sept 2021) - £1,000

173VZ594549 (purchased Oct 2010) - £1,000

236DA404028 (purchased Dec 2014) - £1,000

506RM623848 (purchased Jul 2022) - £1,000

416XX564569 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000

431SV617959 (purchased Jan 2021) - £1,000

504NQ106292 (purchased Jun 2022) - £1,000

302AP736952 (purchased May 2017) - £1,000

420ER639034 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000

401QJ470381 (purchased Jul 2020) - £1,000

300DQ909336 (purchased Apr 2017) - £1,000

152BS524435 (purchased Feb 2009) - £1,000

82TQ818639 (purchased Jul 2005) - £1,000

349XX736792 (purchased Jan 2019) - £1,000

463RK506862 (purchased Jul 2021) - £1,000

334ME784626 (purchased Jul 2018) - £1,000

55TN120140 (purchased Nov 1996) - £1,000

243AS040701 (purchased Mar 2015) - £1,000

96YG577718 (purchased Apr 2013) - £1,000

208JX578204 (purchased Jun 2013) - £1,000

198FX923392 (purchased Oct 2012) - £1,000

355AN337620 (purchased Mar 2019) - £1,000

418WH554038 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000

188VF448257 (purchased Jan 2012) - £1,000

508NX757047 (purchased Aug 2022) - £1,000

520XN296530 (purchased Nov 2022) - £1,000

325WV425866 (purchased Mar 2018) - £1,000

356CN827187 (purchased Mar 2019) - £1,000

384NF021082 (purchased Feb 2020) - £1,000

218DB856237 (purchased Feb 2014) - £1,000

110WE730874 (purchased May 2006) - £1,000

388WE925059 (purchased Apr 2020) - £1,000

458BF842131 (purchased Jun 2021) - £1,000

418ZT503713 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000

430DW725466 (purchased Dec 2020) - £1,000

433DZ709816 (purchased Jan 2021) - £1,000

154SX569428 (purchased Apr 2009) - £1,000

482RJ876044 (purchased Dec 2021) - £1,000

513YT806215 (purchased Sept 2022) - £1,000

459RC269550 (purchased Jun 2021) - £1,000

253VE324250 (purchased Aug 2015) - £1,000

439RV855142 (purchased Feb 2021) - £1,000

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.

How to enter

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.

