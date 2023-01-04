NSandI Premium Bonds January draw: What are the winning bond numbers in Edinburgh and how to enter
NSandl Premium Bonds January winners in Edinburgh have been announced.
National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for January, and a few Edinburgh residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.
The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Edinburgh this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to a massive £50,000.
Here in Edinburgh there are a total of two lucky individuals with two of them walking away with £50,000 each. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.
For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the January Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.
Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Edinburgh City Region January 2023
These are the winning Edinburgh bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in January this year.
£50,000
- 406FQ082764 (purchased Aug 2020) - £50,000
- 515CF399823 (purchased Oct 2022) - £50,000
£25,000
- 468WA358804 (purchased Aug 2021) - £25,000
- 414VJ890703 (purchased Sept 2020) - £25,000
£10,000
- 486YS295045 (purchased Jan 2022) - £10,000
- 209BJ369492 (purchased Jul 2013) - £10,000
- 275DN424921 (purchased Jul 2016) - £10,000
- 227ZE635470 (purchased Jul 2014) - £10,000
- 330JH645876 (purchased May 2018) - £10,000
£5,000
- 497WL313731 (purchased Apr 2022) - £5,000
- 350SK484196 (purchased Jan 2019) - £5,000
- 154BH839419 (purchased Mar 2009) - £5,000
- 445QD605445 (purchased Mar 2021) - £5,000
- 478GE324741 (purchased Nov 2021) - £5,000
- 173YY403201 (purchased Oct 2010) - £5,000
- 344TB218738 (purchased Nov 2018) - £5,000
- 350YK372480 (purchased Jan 2019) - £5,000
- 350YK372480 (purchased Jan 2019) - £5,000
£1,000
- 366MR070376 (purchased Aug 2019) - £1,000
- 250ET159126 (purchased Jul 2015) - £1,000
- 399NR940974 (purchased Jun 2020) - £1,000
- 445LT739917 (purchased Mar 2021) - £1,000
- 485CY155610 (purchased Jan 2022) - £1,000
- 315JX535073 (purchased Nov 2017) - £1,000
- 17ST276277 (purchased Mar 1987) - £1,000
- 339LY066286 (purchased Sept 2018) - £1,000
- 515FG964573 (purchased Oct 2022) - £1,000
- 450JB428705 (purchased Apr 2021) - £1,000
- 286VY268170 (purchased Nov 2016) - £1,000
- 484XK123575 (purchased Jan 2022) - £1,000
- 485GR467868 (purchased Jan 2022) - £1,000
- 320DR632682 (purchased Jan 2018) - £1,000
- 311MH442594 (purchased Sept 2017) - £1,000
- 282ES236722 (purchased Sept 2016) - £1,000
- 398QH261925 (purchased Jun 2020) - £1,000
- 424SV032085 (purchased Nov 2020) - £1,000
- 438ED592349 (purchased Feb 2021) - £1,000
- 417CL495475 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000
- 429WJ590582 (purchased Dec 2020) - £1,000
- 185BQ390256 (purchased Sept 2011) - £1,000
- 473QP131269 (purchased Oct 2021) - £1,000
- 432WG612958 (purchased Jan 2021) - £1,000
- 514HZ891430 (purchased Sept 2022) - £1,000
- 338LZ884474 (purchased Aug 2018) - £1,000
- 323JH146657 (purchased Feb 2018) - £1,000
- 477ZC155805 (purchased Nov 2021) - £1,000
- 498EJ056662 (purchased Apr 2022) - £1,000
- 215NE047355 (purchased Dec 2013) - £1,000
- 40YX528823 (purchased Oct 2004) - £1,000
- 279EG249722 (purchased Aug 2016) - £1,000
- 444JY742420 (purchased Mar 2021) - £1,000
- 178ZD220559 (purchased Mar 2011) - £1,000
- 320WE794406 (purchased Jan 2018) - £1,000
- 232ZZ323661 (purchased Oct 2014) - £1,000
- 471JA780917 (purchased Sept 2021) - £1,000
- 173VZ594549 (purchased Oct 2010) - £1,000
- 236DA404028 (purchased Dec 2014) - £1,000
- 506RM623848 (purchased Jul 2022) - £1,000
- 416XX564569 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000
- 431SV617959 (purchased Jan 2021) - £1,000
- 504NQ106292 (purchased Jun 2022) - £1,000
- 302AP736952 (purchased May 2017) - £1,000
- 420ER639034 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000
- 401QJ470381 (purchased Jul 2020) - £1,000
- 300DQ909336 (purchased Apr 2017) - £1,000
- 152BS524435 (purchased Feb 2009) - £1,000
- 82TQ818639 (purchased Jul 2005) - £1,000
- 349XX736792 (purchased Jan 2019) - £1,000
- 463RK506862 (purchased Jul 2021) - £1,000
- 334ME784626 (purchased Jul 2018) - £1,000
- 55TN120140 (purchased Nov 1996) - £1,000
- 243AS040701 (purchased Mar 2015) - £1,000
- 96YG577718 (purchased Apr 2013) - £1,000
- 208JX578204 (purchased Jun 2013) - £1,000
- 198FX923392 (purchased Oct 2012) - £1,000
- 355AN337620 (purchased Mar 2019) - £1,000
- 418WH554038 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000
- 188VF448257 (purchased Jan 2012) - £1,000
- 508NX757047 (purchased Aug 2022) - £1,000
- 520XN296530 (purchased Nov 2022) - £1,000
- 325WV425866 (purchased Mar 2018) - £1,000
- 356CN827187 (purchased Mar 2019) - £1,000
- 384NF021082 (purchased Feb 2020) - £1,000
- 218DB856237 (purchased Feb 2014) - £1,000
- 110WE730874 (purchased May 2006) - £1,000
- 388WE925059 (purchased Apr 2020) - £1,000
- 458BF842131 (purchased Jun 2021) - £1,000
- 418ZT503713 (purchased Oct 2020) - £1,000
- 430DW725466 (purchased Dec 2020) - £1,000
- 433DZ709816 (purchased Jan 2021) - £1,000
- 154SX569428 (purchased Apr 2009) - £1,000
- 482RJ876044 (purchased Dec 2021) - £1,000
- 513YT806215 (purchased Sept 2022) - £1,000
- 459RC269550 (purchased Jun 2021) - £1,000
- 253VE324250 (purchased Aug 2015) - £1,000
- 439RV855142 (purchased Feb 2021) - £1,000
The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.
How to enter
Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.
According to NSandI, it takes up to three banking days for the money to reach your account, unless you have elected to cash in after the next draw.