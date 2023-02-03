February means a brand new NS&I Premium Bonds draw and the opportunity to win big and walk away with the £1,000,000 jackpot prize. National Savings and Investments has confirmed 15 winners in Edinburgh took home £5,000 or more.

The public has been eagerly waiting for February’s winning bond numbers to be released and this month, four lucky Edinburgh residents won the £25,000 each. This takes February’s total payout to over £313m in value.

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment that offers individuals the chance to earn interest or a regular dividend income. There is an equal chance that all bonds can win, regardless of when or where they were bought.

Jill Waters, NS&I Retail Director, said: “February 2023 is a month to remember for Premium Bonds. Not only has the prize fund rate reached its highest level in 14 years, but we’ve now created an amazing 500 Premium Bonds millionaires since 1994 thanks to today’s landmark draw.

“What a story for that 500th £1 million winner – this customer from Sheffield holds £3,000 in Premium Bonds, which is one of the lowest value holdings to ever scoop the coveted jackpot prize since it was launched. Their investment 15 years ago has paid off for them, along with our Sefton winner who bought their winning Bond almost 17 years ago. Massive congratulations to both of them and here’s to the next 500 Premium Bonds millionaires.”

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium bonds can be acquired through NS&I and are entered into a monthly prize draw giving those who entered a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

What were the winning numbers for Edinburgh?

There have been numerous winners across Edinburgh including four individuals that walked away with £25,000 Here is a list of the winners in the city:

473NN198973 - £25,000

422LF434070 - £25,000

346NV397143 - £25,000

278NT846985 - £25,000

507QQ852036 - £10,000

409CX192727 - £10,000

213WZ575783 - £5,000

464NN366566 - £5,000

518DL563364 - £5,000

257DG476145 - £5,000

516QS346088 - £5,000

518KV149109 - £5,000

404QJ752633 - £5,000

513JQ594155 - £5,000

397PD664657 - £5,000