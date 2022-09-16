NTA Awards 2022: shortlist revealed including Charithra Chandran - how to vote and full shortlist
To reflect the period of national mourning folllowing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the NTA’s will no longer take place in September.
The full list of nominees for the 27th National Television Awards have been revealed.
The glamorous awards show is a staple in British culture and something television fanatics look forward to.
This year the show will once again be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.
While no Edinburgh locals made the cut for the nominations this year, one Scottish actress has been nominated at the iconic awards.
So, what Scottish shows and actors have been recognised at the National Television Awards? Here’s a full breakdown of the show.
When are the National Television Awards?
The NTA’s were originally set to take place on Thursday 15 September 2022, once again showcasing the best of British television.
However, to reflect the period of national mourning folllowing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the show will now take place on Thursday 13 October 2022.
The show will be televised live on ITV from 7:30pm.
What Scottish actors and shows have been nominated?
Bridgerton star, Charithra Chandran has been nominated for the sought after Rising star award at this year’s show.
Charithra Chandran was born in Perth, and played Edwina Sharma in season two of Netflix’s record-breaking show, Bridgerton.
How can you vote?
You can vote for your favourite shows and actors on the official National Television Awards website.
The voting closed at 12pm on Thursday 15 September, just hours before the originally scheduled show was set to commence. However, due to the rescheduling the voting will reopen to the public vote will resume on Tuesday 20th September at 9am and remain open until the day of the ceremony.
How to get tickets
There are a number of packages available for TV fanatics wishing to attend the award show.
The available packages are the following:
- Red Carpet Experience - you can watch the stars arrive in person for £130
- Gold Star VIP Experience - SOLD OUT
- NTA Ticket - attend the award show alongside the stars. Ticket prices from £40
- Premium VIP Experience - SOLD OUT
- VIP Experience - includes pre-show champagne reception, pampering, premium seats, goodie bags and more. This package costs £250
- Exclusive Club Seats - get front row seats and in-seat waiter delivery via the venue app. Prices range from £90-165
The prices listed do not include additional booking fees.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased via the National Television Awards Website.
NTAs 2022 full shortlist
New Drama
- Heartstopper
- Time
- Trigger Point
- This Is Going To Hurt
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
- Britain’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Authored Documentary
- Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism
- Tom Parker: Inside My Head
- Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Returning Drama
- Bridgerton
- The Split
- Peaky Blinders
- Call The Midwife
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammon
- Ant & Dec
- Graham Norton
- Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs
- The Great British Bake Off
- Gogglebox
Drama Performance
- Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton
- Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point
- Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders
- Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Taskmaster
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night
- The Graham Norton Show
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Serial Drama
- Neighbours
- Emmerdale
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
Expert
- Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet
- Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show
- Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm
- Jay Blades - The Repair Shop
Serial Drama Performance
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders
- Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale
- Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders
- Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Beat the Chasers
- The 1% Club
- In for a Penny
Rising Star
- Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton
- Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper
- Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper
- Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street
Daytime
- This Morning
- The Chase
- Loose Women
- The Repair Shop
Comedy
- Derry Girls
- After Life
- Not Going Out
- Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
- Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer
- David Walliams - Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing