The full list of nominees for the 27th National Television Awards have been revealed.

The glamorous awards show is a staple in British culture and something television fanatics look forward to.

This year the show will once again be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

While no Edinburgh locals made the cut for the nominations this year, one Scottish actress has been nominated at the iconic awards.

So, what Scottish shows and actors have been recognised at the National Television Awards? Here’s a full breakdown of the show.

When are the National Television Awards?

The NTA’s were originally set to take place on Thursday 15 September 2022, once again showcasing the best of British television.

However, to reflect the period of national mourning folllowing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the show will now take place on Thursday 13 October 2022.

The show will be televised live on ITV from 7:30pm.

What Scottish actors and shows have been nominated?

Bridgerton star, Charithra Chandran has been nominated for the sought after Rising star award at this year’s show.

Charithra Chandran was born in Perth, and played Edwina Sharma in season two of Netflix’s record-breaking show, Bridgerton.

How can you vote?

You can vote for your favourite shows and actors on the official National Television Awards website .

The voting closed at 12pm on Thursday 15 September, just hours before the originally scheduled show was set to commence. However, due to the rescheduling the voting will reopen to the public vote will resume on Tuesday 20th September at 9am and remain open until the day of the ceremony.

How to get tickets

There are a number of packages available for TV fanatics wishing to attend the award show.

The available packages are the following:

Red Carpet Experience - you can watch the stars arrive in person for £130

Gold Star VIP Experience - SOLD OUT

NTA Ticket - attend the award show alongside the stars. Ticket prices from £40

Premium VIP Experience - SOLD OUT

VIP Experience - includes pre-show champagne reception, pampering, premium seats, goodie bags and more. This package costs £250

Exclusive Club Seats - get front row seats and in-seat waiter delivery via the venue app. Prices range from £90-165

The prices listed do not include additional booking fees.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased via the National Television Awards Website .

NTAs 2022 full shortlist

New Drama

Heartstopper

Time

Trigger Point

This Is Going To Hurt

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Authored Documentary

Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

The Split

Peaky Blinders

Call The Midwife

TV Presenter

Alison Hammon

Ant & Dec

Graham Norton

Bradley Walsh

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Gogglebox

Drama Performance

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton

Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point

Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders

Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Taskmaster

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night

The Graham Norton Show

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Serial Drama

Neighbours

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Expert

Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet

Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show

Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm

Jay Blades - The Repair Shop

Serial Drama Performance

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders

Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale

Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders

Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Beat the Chasers

The 1% Club

In for a Penny

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton

Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper

Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper

Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street

Daytime

This Morning

The Chase

Loose Women

The Repair Shop

Comedy

Derry Girls

After Life

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge