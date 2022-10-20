The annual Orionid meteor shower will be visible this week and Edinburgh might be able to catch a glimpse of the dazzling event. It originates from Halley’s Comet and the radiant of the shower lies in the constellation of Orion.

As Halley’s Comet follows its path around our Sun, a trail of cometary debris is left behind and as the Earth passes through this debris trail, bits of comet collide with our atmosphere producing fiery streaks across the sky. It’s likely that the cosmic fireworks will be visible in the places across Edinburgh with the least light pollution.

To catch some of the show your best bet is trying when it’s most active. According to The Royal Observatory , under optimal viewing conditions, observers might be able to see around 25 meteors per hour. Viewing conditions will be good this year with relatively little moonlight, so keep your fingers crossed for good weather.

The Orionids Meteor Shower will peak between October 21 and 22 from midnight until dawn. However, the cosmic fireworks will be visible for a number of days on each side of the peak.

If you miss your chance at catching a glimpse of the shower during its peak, you need not worry, the shower will be active until November 7. However, it will be at a reduced rate so be patient when looking to the sky.

How to see the Orionids Meteor Shower from Edinburgh

The Royal Observatory says that to be in with the best chance of spotting some meteors you should: “head to a dark sky location and aim your gaze about 45 degrees away from the constellation Orion. Remember to wrap up warm, especially if you’re going to be outside in the early hours of the morning.”

NASA adds that your eyes should begin to adapt to the darkness and you should be able to see the meteors. You may have to wait a while but this will give you your best chance at catching a glimpse!

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Met Office weather forecast for Edinburgh?

Thursday

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle. The day will become drier and brighter from the west throughout the late morning. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 13°C.

The most dramatic meteor showers see thousands of shooting stars streak across the night sky every hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlook for Friday to Sunday