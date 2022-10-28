An Edinburgh-based dog trainer is celebrating after being named as Specialist Dog Training Service of the Year for Scotland.

Suzanne Gould, owner of Edinburgh Holistic Dogs, specialises in training Romanian and Foreign Rescue Dogs.

Additionally, Suzanne is also a expert with Reactive Dogs and Scotland’s first Dynamic Dog Practitioner, fully qualified to assess a dogs gait and posture for signs of pain.

Suzanne Gould, pictured with her dog Erick, was presented with her Specialist Dog Training Service of the Year for Scotland award at Norton House Hotel & Spa.

She started her business in February 2017 after becoming redundant as a fashion designer.

Speaking of the accolade, which she won at the Prestige Awards on Sunday October 16, Suzanne said: “I am absolutely blown away at being named the winner.

“The fact this award represents Scotland makes it more special.

“I absolutely love working with foreign Rescue dogs and Reactive dogs and to be recognised for this is amazing.”

The Prestige judges had this to say: “We were impressed by the transformative results many owners have benefited from after enrolling at Edinburgh Holistic Dogs.

“Suzanne’s friendly and supportive approach, alongside her intrinsic knowledge of animal behaviour has made Edinburgh Holistic Dogs a must for pet owners.”

Suzanne, 39, who currently lives with her adopted Old English Sheepdogs Erick and Ally in Leith, added: "My business is a dream come true – I get to work with dogs every day. I meet incredible dogs, who in many cases come from awful beginnings to life.

“Working with dedicated owners means I also get to be a part of amazing transformations with my training programs.”

Suzanne has worked and studied hard to ensure her clients get the best results. She has studies with the UK expert in Romanian Dogs Meesh Masters and is one of Meesh's Top recommend Pros.

Additionally, she is quailfied with Dynamic Dog to assess dogs gaits and postures, which help identify pain in dogs.

Suzanne, with her dog Erick, was presented with her award at Norton House Hotel & Spa, and she says “it was a great experience” adding “everyone was happy to support everyone else as well as celebrate their own win.”

More information can be found at www.edinburghholisticdogs.co.uk