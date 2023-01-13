Edinburgh Airport: Ryanair announce new Edinburgh to Cornwall route set to launch this summer
Destination is ideal for lovers of beaches, countryside and, of course, delicious pasties!
Good news for those wanting to staycation in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK. Ryanair has just announced its new Edinburgh to Cornwall route for Summer ‘23, operating twice per week from June to September.
Edinburgh customers looking to bag a bargain on their summer staycation can now book Ryanair’s new Cornwall route on Ryanair.com.
Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our new Edinburgh to Cornwall route for Summer ‘23, giving Ryanair’s Edinburgh customers even more choice at the lowest fares when booking their summer holidays.
“With its mild climate and miles of famed golden sands, it’s no surprise that Cornwall is the UK’s no.1 holiday destination.
“Whether you’re planning a weekend trip with friends to one of Cornwall’s famous festivals or a beachside staycation with the family, Cornwall won’t disappoint.”