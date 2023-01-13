News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Airport: Ryanair announce new Edinburgh to Cornwall route set to launch this summer

Destination is ideal for lovers of beaches, countryside and, of course, delicious pasties!

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 2:15pm

Good news for those wanting to staycation in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK. Ryanair has just announced its new Edinburgh to Cornwall route for Summer ‘23, operating twice per week from June to September.

Edinburgh customers looking to bag a bargain on their summer staycation can now book Ryanair’s new Cornwall route on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our new Edinburgh to Cornwall route for Summer ‘23, giving Ryanair’s Edinburgh customers even more choice at the lowest fares when booking their summer holidays.

Towan Beach, in Newquay, is one of the most beautiful spots in Cornwall. Manfred Gottschalk/Getty Images
“With its mild climate and miles of famed golden sands, it’s no surprise that Cornwall is the UK’s no.1 holiday destination.

“Whether you’re planning a weekend trip with friends to one of Cornwall’s famous festivals or a beachside staycation with the family, Cornwall won’t disappoint.”

