A community farm in Gorgie will host an magical month-long Christmas event this year, with attractions including a nightly illumination show, a Santa’s grotto, and of course, lots of adorable farm animals to meet.

Christmas celebrations at Love Gorgie Farm began on Friday, offering the people of Edinburgh a great family night out. There will also be competitions with spectacular prizes up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first illumination light show at the farm will take place this evening between 6pm- 9pm where Santa will make a special appearance to turn on the lights.

The Love Gorgie Farm Christmas Festival will run from November 25 to December 24.

Guests will also be able to see local carol singers and Christmas music will be played as visitors make their way around the farm to meet the animals along the glittering trail.

The unique Christmas festivities at the city farm will run from Nov 25 – December 24 with all proceeds from ticket sales helping the farm care for their animals and deliver future community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £7 per person (no charge for children under two) and a family ticket (two adults and two children) can be purchased for £24. The farm Café will also be open for refreshments.

Mark McInally, Commercial Business Manager at Love Gorgie Farm said the farm’s Christmas calendar was a way to “give back to the community that has given us so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “We are very excited about it because everything we do is going to help Gorgie farm move forward. It helps us feeding the animals and doing community projects – so everything we’re doing is going back to the community. There is also an excitement of bringing children in and the buzz of being here at night time and seeing the animals with a light show as well.

“Everything is going to be open - all the animals will be out and you can see them and pet them as you walk around the farm. I think the animals will love that they’re getting petted for longer – they will love that extra cuddle and pet as you walk around the farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Attractions

Santa’s Grotto (December 2 – 24)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning next weekend children can visit Santa in his grotto where he will offering a small gift, accompanied by his trusty elf and friendly animals from the farm. The farm’s grotto will run from December 2 – 24 and will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 3pm – 5pm. Tickets cost £5 per child (children under two can go free).

North Pole post office (December 2- 24)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids will be able to send their letters to Santa this year at the farm’s very own North Pole post office. Situated in the sheep stables, children can bring their own letters from home or design one at the farm. A personalised letter from Santa and a ‘Nice List Certificate’ from his elf can either be posted out or can be collected from the post office the following day. The post office service costs £3.

Create A Memory Bauble

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can buy a memory bauble at the farm to remember a lost loved one. You can choose to write a special message or insert a photo inside the bauble and it will then be placed on the Christmas tree at the farm.

12 Days of Christmas Competition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budding artists can submit a poem, artwork or piece of creative writing to the farm to be in with the chance of winning some great prizes. 12 winning entries will be laminated and placed on the farm’s Christmas tree as well as being posted on social media. Prizes available range from farm experiences including ‘cuddle corners’, a farm tour and Alpaca walks, to handmade teddy bears, gift hampers, and a tour of Ibrox Stadium.

Love Gorgie Farm Toy Drive

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm is also accepting toy donations to help struggling families this Christmas. The team kindly ask that toy donations are made to the farm before December 12 if possible.

Mark McInally said: “We’ve has a great success with it so far but we still need loads more. We don’t want people to think that they’re children can’t have a Christmas because the cost of living is now higher. If we can take that burden off of somebody then that’s what we want to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can book tickets for the Christmas festivities at Love Gorgie Farm by visiting www.lovegorgiefarm.org.uk or purchase tickets the main entrance of the farm from 6pm.