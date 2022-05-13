The path between Sunbury Bridge and Dean Path is now accessible following the completion of landslip repairs.

The section was closed nine years ago due to a landslide, and some locals became worried the closure would be permanent.

Before this week, walkers were stopped from continuing along the walkway with large gates and signs warning trespassers .

Councillor Hal Osler was amongst those concerned. On Wednesday, she took to Twitter and wrote: “Over 9 years closed at times I worried it would never be restored but finally the land slip has been repaired and the path from Dean Path Steps to Sunbury Bridge is open. Bits still to do but IT’S OPEN.”

Conservative Councillor Max Mitchell, who represents the Inverleith Ward, shared a picture of the path on Twitter. Alongside the snap, he wrote: “Had to see it to believe it. So pleased that the Water of Leith walkway at Dean Path has at last reopened after so many years of closure.”

SNP Councillor Vicky Nicolson also celebrated the opening with pictures of the refurbished path, and said: “I had a lovely walk on the newly reopened Water of Leith Walkway (reopened at Sunbury Place, just beyond the weir). The path along here has been much missed for the last few years.”

The newly re-opened section of the Water of Leith walkway. (Photo credit: Max Mitchell)

The Bonnington section of the Water of Leith path also re-opened on Wednesday.

Lib-Dem Councillor Jack Caldwell confirmed this news on Twitter, where he thanked Edinburgh Council engineers and described the walkway as “a joy to walk and cycle down”.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “To ensure the works at Dean Path could be funded and delivered our team/officers spent many years working through the legal process as well as tackling the impact of the pandemic on construction projects. It’s great to see it reopened.