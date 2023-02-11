Max is a rescue dog looking for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder

A one-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who is thriving after heart surgery is now awaiting his special someone to fill his heart with love. Staff at Dogs Trust West Calder have been caring for Max since October last year when, during a routine veterinary check, it was discovered he had a narrowing artery to his heart. Without treatment Max’s life expectancy was limited.

Max underwent balloon valvuloplasty in November, where a small catheter was inserted through a vein into his heart. The rescue pup recovered well from the procedure and is now fighting fit and ready to meet his one true love.

Kim McNeill, assistant manager at Dogs Trust West Calder, said: “It’s fair to say we have all fallen in love with Max. He is a small but mighty dog who has taken everything in his stride. Our greatest wish now is to find him ‘the one’ and we think Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to share his uplifting story.

Max with Bronwyn at Dogs Trust West Calder

“Max is truly thriving after his operation. He is energetic, playful and full of life which is wonderful to see. All dogs want to love and be loved and it’s Max’s time to experience love in his forever home.”

Max is described as an adventurous, affectionate and active boy who likes to be keep busy throughout the day. He would much rather be exercising his brain and learning new tricks than resting on a warm lap. He is looking for a love nest where he is taken on lots of walks, has plenty time to play with his favourite ball and where he has company for most of the day.

Max loves to be the centre of attention so does not want to share the limelight with another dog. He needs to be the ‘one and only’ pet in an adult only home. Despite always being on the go, Max loves a snuggle and is particularly fond of having his belly rubbed.